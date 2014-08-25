Watch Sick New Extended NBA 2K15 Trailer, “Yakkem”

The folks at 2K Sports have already offered a glimpse of NBA 2K15, but the latest trailer for basketball’s best video game franchise has us more excited than ever.

The detail on display here is absolutely stunning, and we’re not just talking about the uncanny way that a virtual Shaquille O’Neal delivers the title punchline. Everything from shot-releases, celebrations, lighting, facial hair, and in-arena atmosphere is awesomely lifelike in this latest trailer. We especially enjoyed Harrison Barnes’ powerful two-footed dunk, the San Antonio Spurs’ bench reacting to a Kawhi Leonard basket, and the remarkably accurate depiction of Chris “Birdman” Andersen.

However, the trailer wasn’t updated in time to reflect the blockbuster Kevin Love trade that was officially completed on Saturday. That’s Minnesota Timberwolves teammates Andrew Wiggins (background) and Anthony Bennett (left foreground) huddling with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers below:

As evidenced by Pau Gasol appearing with the Bulls and Lance Stephenson dunking for the Charlotte Hornets, Wiggins and Bennett will be wearing blue and green and Love wine and gold when 2K15 is released on October 7. The regular season doesn’t start until October 28, but the next best thing is available three weeks prior. And if “Yakkem” is any indication, this iteration of 2K promises to be the best one yet.

