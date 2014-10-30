Watch Spider-Man Throw Down Ridiculous Dunks

The last time Dime brought you footage of “Spider-Man” going off on the blacktop, it was secretly streetball legend The Professor donning the infamous red and blue costume in a series of terrific showcases of his unreal skills. While The Professor was busy tearing up the court during this past summer’s Ball Up tour, a new face has been suiting up as the Marvel hero. Based on the mix from Hoopmixtape, 6-1 high-flyer Jordan Kilganon brought out the athleticism, creativity, and craftiness that a basketball version of Peter Parker’s alter-ego must possess.

Per Hoopmixtape, 17 of the phenomenal jams unleashed by Kilganon, undercover as Spidey, are creations that have yet to be attempted in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Further, Kilganon himself originated seven of the flashy flushes seen in the crazy mix. Harry Osborn even shows up to assist the Web-Slinger in his amazing, acrobatic hammers.

Hopefully, future participants of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest are taking note of Kilganon’s beautiful set-ups in time for All-Star weekend in New York City this February.

