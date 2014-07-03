Watch Steph Curry Dazzle At San Francisco Pro-Am

#Video #Stephen Curry
07.03.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Steph Curry doesn’t have free agency to contend with and is essentially untouchable in any potential trades. As Carmelo Anthony goes on a whirlwind recruitment tour and LeBron James grapples with his second decision, Curry could simply relax, take a break from basketball, and relish his security as face of the Golden State Warriors. Instead, he put on an absolute show at the San Francisco Bay Area Pro-Am Summer League.

Curry dropped 43 points and hit nine three-pointers to lead S.F. City to a 110-104 win over Bay Pride. As with many of his NBA games, though, some of his most impressive moves weren’t shots at all. If you need more confirmation that Curry combines basketball’s best jumper with some of its slickest ballhandling and creative passing, look no further than below.

Our favorite highlight? This one.

(Video via HoopMixTape)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Stephen Curry
TAGSSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP