Watch Steph Curry Lead Oracle Arena In Standing Ovation For Mark Jackson

Time alone eventually heals all wounds, but stuff like this surely helps expedite that process, too. As ESPN commentator Mark Jackson was shown on the big screen during his first return to Oracle Arena since being fired last spring, watch Stephen Curry and Draymond Green lead Golden State Warriors fans by honoring their former coach with a standing ovation.

The return of Mark Jackson to Oracle Arena A video posted by J.A. Adande (@jadande) on Jan 9, 2015 at 7:54pm PST

Classy.

Jackson wasn’t the right man to spur the Warriors to their considerable potential, but that hardly means his lasting impact is lost on them. Curry, Green, and their teammates frequently mention the importance of Jackson’s influence to their league-best 28-5 record despite the preacher’s icy relationship with team management.

A basketball team is a family, and that’s obvious given the respect Jackson’s former players showed him tonight. That the Bay Arena fans gave Jackson – a lightning rod for criticism during his final two seasons with the ‘Dubs – such a warm reception, too, is just icing on the cake of this awesome moment.

