Watch Steph Curry Weave Through Hapless Kings Defenders For Slick Finish

10.30.14 4 years ago

We’ve said it before, and this clip allows us to say it again: Steph Curry is best known as the world’s top shooter, but he might be basketball’s preeminent ballhandler, too. Watch the Golden State Warriors superstar embarrass the Sacramento Kings by weaving his way through three defenders on the break before finishing with a crafty layup.

Damn. Who knew Sleep Train Arena doubled as an ice rink?

The Kings actually made things far harder for Golden State last night than most assumed. Until Steve Kerr utilized a super small lineup in the third quarter that blitzed the home team, Sacramento gave the Warriors a real fight. Talent and cohesion won out in the end, though, as Curry and the Dubs won the season-opener 95-77.

