Watch Stephen Curry’s Cameo In The New Chris Paul State Farm Ad

#Los Angeles Clippers #Golden State Warriors #Video #Stephen Curry #Chris Paul #Commercials
04.19.14 4 years ago

We all know Chris Paul‘s popular State Farm commercials — featuring his fictional twin separated at birth, who bizarrely shares his last name: Cliff Paul — would be run ad nauseam during this playoff season. But in the latest spot, Paul’s first round opponent in the 2014 NBA Playoffs, Warriors PG Stephen Curry, made a surprise cameo.

It’s some shrewd timing on Sate Farm’s part to unveil the ad with the inclusion of Steph. Paul lines up opposite Curry as the two starting point guards in the first round matchup between the Clippers and the Dubs, which tipped off about an hour of this writing.

State Farm executives: “Synergy!!”

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#Video#Stephen Curry#Chris Paul#Commercials
TAGSChris PaulCliff PaulCOMMERCIALSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLos Angeles ClippersSTATE FARMSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP