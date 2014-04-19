Watch Stephen Curry’s Cameo In The New Chris Paul State Farm Ad

We all know Chris Paul‘s popular State Farm commercials — featuring his fictional twin separated at birth, who bizarrely shares his last name: Cliff Paul — would be run ad nauseam during this playoff season. But in the latest spot, Paul’s first round opponent in the 2014 NBA Playoffs, Warriors PG Stephen Curry, made a surprise cameo.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s some shrewd timing on Sate Farm’s part to unveil the ad with the inclusion of Steph. Paul lines up opposite Curry as the two starting point guards in the first round matchup between the Clippers and the Dubs, which tipped off about an hour of this writing.

State Farm executives: “Synergy!!”

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.