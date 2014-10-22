Video: Watch Stephen Curry Light Up The Clippers

First, the Clippers didn’t dress Blake Griffin or Chris Paul for last night’s game against the Warriors. Second, Stephen Curry had six turnovers to match his six assists in the 125-107 stomping of LA. Third, Steph dropped 27 on the “BGCP3“-less Clippers, by going 4-of-5 from the beyond the arc in a little over 30 minutes of action. Fourth, lists don’t accurately show how casually Steph can dominate a game like he did last night.

From the outset, it was clear Steph was locked in when he hit a casual three after an errant Matt Barnes pass hit the backboard when he was taking the ball out from under his own basket. This is just too easy:

Steph then started drilling shots whenever he had a sliver of room beyond the arc.

He also got his teammates involved and ran a really fun give-and-go with David Lee for this reverse layup.

Steph isn’t just a sharpshooter, but one of the best all-around offensive forces in the game today. He proved it against a short-handed Clippers team Tuesday night:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.