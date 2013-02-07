Watch the Creation of a Massive Blake Griffin Mural in Downtown L.A.

Over the course of a few days in January, a massive Blake Griffin Red Bull mural was raised in downtown L.A. just a short distance from the Staples Center.
The mural is located at the corner of Olympic & Figueroa, and was hand-painted by a group of artists on building surface with a headline of “WINGS” across the facade. The entire wallscape stands 136 feet tall.
A time-lapse video of the process was captured and chronicled in this short clip. Check it out:
