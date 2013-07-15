Watch The Nastiest Poster Dunk Of NBA Summer League

#Video
07.15.13 5 years ago

The Milwaukee Bucks improved recently to 2-0 with a 69-61 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League. One of the game’s most exciting moments came when Chris Daniels obliterated Darius Miller with a right-handed smash, sending Miller to his back. Luckily Miller was OK and escaped with a just bruised ego.

Watch closely as a member from the Bucks’ bench jumps up with Daniels in anticipation of the ensuing carnage. Daniels, who spent last season as a member of the D-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, finished with just seven points and three rebounds but might have provided the highlight of the day.

