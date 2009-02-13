Watch the NBA Dunk Contest in 3-D

This is kinda crazy: You can head to your local movie theater to watch the NBA All-Star Saturday Night in 3D HD. Turner, the NBA and a company called Cinedigm are teaming up to bring the live experience to 80 theaters and 160 movie screens. To find your closest participating theater and to buy tickets GO HERE.
the link doesn’t work
Fixed. Thanks for the catch.
thank you! this is gonna be hot
You know if there’s one thing that your girl wants to do for valentine’s day, it’s probably watching H-O-R-S-E with some 3-d goggles on.
But yeah, I would check it out otherwise.
LMAO @ Jim
Happy Valentines Day Bab…… SHIT DID YOU SEE THAT. EYES CLOSED BABY!
Ahem, love you.
I will be going to the theater to see this…
Classic!