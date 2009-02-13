Watch the NBA Dunk Contest in 3-D

02.13.09

This is kinda crazy: You can head to your local movie theater to watch the NBA All-Star Saturday Night in 3D HD. Turner, the NBA and a company called Cinedigm are teaming up to bring the live experience to 80 theaters and 160 movie screens. To find your closest participating theater and to buy tickets GO HERE.

