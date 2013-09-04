New World Record Set When A Basketball Falls Through A Hoop From 98 Meters Up

We had no idea there was a world record for the highest basketball shot ever made, but according to this video there is, and now they have their own place in the record books. Trick shot collective “How Ridiculous” nailed a shot from 98 meters up (321.5 feet) atop the Euromast in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. It takes a long time for the shot to rip through the twine.

Admittedly, it took them 62 tries, but they finally nailed the bucket to set the new world record.

Some of the YouTube comments and other outlets suggest they might not have set a record, but we did a little digging and it’s true.

“How Ridiculous” set the previous record of 66.89 meters on top of a light tower at the Western Australian Cricket Ground in 2011, and at the time it was officially recognized by Guinness.

So they just set the new record, a record many of us had never heard of until seeing this video.

