New World Record Set When A Basketball Falls Through A Hoop From 98 Meters Up

#Video
09.03.13 5 years ago

We had no idea there was a world record for the highest basketball shot ever made, but according to this video there is, and now they have their own place in the record books. Trick shot collective “How Ridiculous” nailed a shot from 98 meters up (321.5 feet) atop the Euromast in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. It takes a long time for the shot to rip through the twine.

Admittedly, it took them 62 tries, but they finally nailed the bucket to set the new world record.

Some of the YouTube comments and other outlets suggest they might not have set a record, but we did a little digging and it’s true.

“How Ridiculous” set the previous record of 66.89 meters on top of a light tower at the Western Australian Cricket Ground in 2011, and at the time it was officially recognized by Guinness.

So they just set the new record, a record many of us had never heard of until seeing this video.

[h/t Deadspin]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSHow RidiculousNetherlandsvideoWORLD RECORD

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP