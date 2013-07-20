Watch This Ben McLemore Flush Plus The Foul As He Plays One Of His Best Games of Summer League

There were some who thought Ben McLeMore was the most talented player in the 2013 Draft, but he fell to Sacramento at the no. 7 spot. That worked out nicely for the Kings since they didn’t want to match New Orleans’ four-year $44 million offer for Tyreke Evans. McLemore was the perfect, cheap replacement until he started drawing so much iron in the Las Vegas Summer League.

McLemore came on strong in his final game in the consolation round. He led the Kings to their first, and only, victory after scoring 19 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter. The Kings won 93-87 over an Atlanta team that tried their best to stop a more efficient McLemore.

On the game, McLemore was 10-for-21 for those 27 points, and minus his deficiency with the longer NBA 3-point line, he was 8-for-13 inside the arc. But McLeMore did get a three point opportunity the hard way, with this monstrous jam in Mike Scott‘s mug.

McLeMore’s dunk and big third quarter aside, he’s still got a lot to prove after shooting 33.3 percent from the floor, and a laughable 19.4 percent from long-range over five summer league games. But to repeat the popular refrain: it’s still just summer League.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

How do you think McLemore will do his rookie year in Sacramento?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.