Watch This Derrick Rose Between-The-Legs Dunk In Spain

#Video #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls #GIFs
07.23.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Derrick Rose is currently touring Europe to promote the adidas brand. A week ago, while in Madrid on tour, Rose threw down a between-the-legs dunk for awed campers.

Except, as you can see, he’s not dunking on a regulation 10-foot hoop.

Do you think Rose is back from his ACL injury, or are you still not sure since the hoop was so low?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls#GIFs
TAGSadidas D Rose TourCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEDimeMaggifsvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP