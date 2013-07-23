Watch This Derrick Rose Between-The-Legs Dunk In Spain

Derrick Rose is currently touring Europe to promote the adidas brand. A week ago, while in Madrid on tour, Rose threw down a between-the-legs dunk for awed campers.

Except, as you can see, he’s not dunking on a regulation 10-foot hoop.

Do you think Rose is back from his ACL injury, or are you still not sure since the hoop was so low?

