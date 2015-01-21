Watch Thunder Go Full-Court Without Dribbles For Serge Ibaka Alley-Oop

Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and Serge Ibaka are inarguably the most athletic trio of of teammates in basketball. Of course, the Oklahoma City Thunder stars are pretty damn skilled, too. Watch all three players put their multi-faceted talents on display early against the Miami Heat for a full-court fast break with no dribbles that ends in a powerful alley-oop jam by Ibaka.

Why put the ball on the deck if you don’t have to? Scott Brooks should show this possession to Westbrook on a loop.

The Thunder trail the Heat early as Hassan Whiteside continues to dunk everything in sight.

