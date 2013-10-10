Watch Tim Hardaway Jr. Hit The Game-Winner In His Knicks Debut

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the son of legendary crossover savant, Tim Hardaway. The younger Hardaway premiered on the NBA stage last night during the preseason game between the Knicks and the Celtics, and the elder Hardway was in the stands to witness his son’s first Knicks game. Hardaway Jr. had a nice surprise for his father at the end of the game.

The Knicks were up big entering the fourth quarter, but a late-game charge by the Celtics meant the they were down 102-101 with less than 10 seconds to go. Queue Tim Hardaway Jr., who took the inbounds and â€” without a flicker of hesitation â€” pulled the trigger from 17 feet out on the left baseline. Nothing but twine.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Now look at the ear-to-ear grin Tim Hardaway is sporting after watching his son knock down the game-winner in his Knicks debut.

That’s a proud papa.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.