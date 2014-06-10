Watch Time-Lapse Charcoal Portrait Of LeBron James

It’s hard to combine painting, drawing, music and basketball, but that’s exactly what photorealist artist Barry Jazz Finnegan did recently. He’s obviously a fan of LeBron James considering this video tribute of a stunning time-lapsed charcoal portrait of James spliced intermittently with LeBron highlights.

With “Sail” by AWOLNATION dropping in and out, slow-mo highlights and the time-lapsed creation of the charcoal LeBron James print, this is off-the-court basketball art at its finest.

Barry has done a number of excellent pieces, with a tribute video following the creation like this one for James.

After going through his portfolio, we had to share this one with Kavinsky’s “Nightfall” providing the soundtrack as Finnegan creates the protagonist in Drive:

(Barry Jazz Finnegan)

