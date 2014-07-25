Watch The Top 10 Dunks Of NBA Summer League

#Video #GIFs
07.25.14 4 years ago

We’ve given you just a small sampling of the high-flying act that went down at the NBA’s Las Vegas summer league. There was Nick Johnson‘s reverse alley-oop, Zach LaVine‘s big-air tomahawk and Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s dribbling display before his two-handed jam. There were plenty more where those came from, so let’s look at the top 10 dunks of summer league.

We still think LaVine’s rim-rocker is the best of the summer, but you might disagree, and there are plenty of dunks to choose from by less heralded dunkers. See who takes the No. 1 spot on the NBA’s list.

Who had the top dunk in summer league?

