Watch Trey Burke Put Reggie Jackson On Skates

The Jazz have been really fun to watch, and the Thunder really need Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook back — though yesterday’s extemporaneous pre-game workout is a good sign on that front. Meanwhile, the Jazz’s second-year point guard, Trey Burke, made sometime six man Reggie Jackson do the splits on this sick crossover last night.

As most know, OKC’s Jackson believes he’s earned a big new contract (he’ll be a restricted free agent next summer) and a starting nod once Russ and KD return. He’s been frozen out by his own teammates after some selfish play when he came back from an early season ankle sprain, but he’s still an integral part of this Thunder team. This sort of defense against Burke last night will not help his case for that new deal or a place in the starting lineup:

Burke has struggled through the early going in his sophomore campaign. He’s only shooting 33 percent from the floor and even though he’s attempting nearly five 3-pointers a game, he’s only hitting them at a 27 percent clip. Last night’s 7-for-17 shooting night — including 3-for-5 from deep — should help those early numbers improve. Nothing can be a bigger boost to a young guard’s confidence, though, then making a defender look like this:

Jackson, no slouch on D, almost pulled off the Jean-Claude Van Damme splits trying to cut back for Burke’s crossover.

Filthy. Burke finished with 17 points and nine dimes in over 37 minutes of action and the Jazz cruised over a still-lost Thunder squad who really needs their stars back on the court.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.