Watch Tyler Inman’s Incredible NAIA Dunk Contest

03.23.14 4 years ago

You’ve probably never heard of Tyler Inman of Southwestern Christian, a school that’s part of the obscure National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. That might change after the NAIA held their inaugural dunk contest and Inman flew out of the gym by tossing himself a lob, then taking off just inside the free throw line to throw it down.

Here’s his spectacular dunk to win it:

And here are all four of his incredible throw-downs that look way too easy for him.

Check out this video feb of Inman where a friend lobs him the ball before he easily completes a dunk from the free throw line.

It’s the first NAIA dunk contest, but what a way to start with Inman’s explosiveness on full display.

(via BroBible; GIF via Deadspin)

