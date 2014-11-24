Watch Wesley Johnson Posterize Danilo Gallinari

11.24.14 4 years ago

With the score knotted at 82 apiece between the Lakers and surging Nuggets last night, Jeremy Lin collected a rebound and got out in the open court. Wesley Johnson filled the lane on his left and after receiving the pass eviscerated Danilo Gallinari with the poster jam, plus the foul.

Just look at the bench reaction after Johnson unloads on Gallinari on the break:

And one more time in slow motion because it’s such a pure finish against Gallinari’s impotent attempts to prevent the easy bucket:

Despite the high-flying hijinks of Johnson, Kobe Bryant missed a chance to win the game at the end of regulation. With 18 points and 16 dimes by Ty Lawson — who has been on a tear of late, averaging a double-double during their current four-game winning streak — and Wilson Chandler dropping five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 19 points, the Nuggets took it in overtime at Staples Center, 101-94.

