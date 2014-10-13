Watch Young Hollywood Literally Break The Rim During A Dunk Session

#Video
10.13.14 4 years ago

Haneef “Young Hollywood” Munir has recently been battling knee pain, but apparently that won’t stop his pure power and explosiveness at the rim. During a recent dunk session at a gym, Young Hollywood gave the term, “crush the rim,” a literal meaning, as his monster tomahawk jam broke the rim, leaving screws on the floor in the aftermath.

Not only did Young Hollywood destroy the rim, but in Babe Ruth style, he called his breaking of the rim, as you can hear and see in the captioning of this video:

Stay tuned to the video to see Young Hollywood throwing down some sick slams from earlier in the day. We couldn’t be more thrilled to see Young Hollywood’s knee pain improve so we can witness more showcases like this.

(Video via Dunkademics)

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSvideoYoung Hollywood

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP