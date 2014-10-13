Watch Young Hollywood Literally Break The Rim During A Dunk Session

Haneef “Young Hollywood” Munir has recently been battling knee pain, but apparently that won’t stop his pure power and explosiveness at the rim. During a recent dunk session at a gym, Young Hollywood gave the term, “crush the rim,” a literal meaning, as his monster tomahawk jam broke the rim, leaving screws on the floor in the aftermath.

Not only did Young Hollywood destroy the rim, but in Babe Ruth style, he called his breaking of the rim, as you can hear and see in the captioning of this video:

Stay tuned to the video to see Young Hollywood throwing down some sick slams from earlier in the day. We couldn’t be more thrilled to see Young Hollywood’s knee pain improve so we can witness more showcases like this.

(Video via Dunkademics)

