Video: Watch Zach LaVine’s Crazy 46-Inch Leap

Yesterday, we heard 2014 NBA Draft hopeful Zach LaVine had measured a ridiculous 46-inch vertical while working out for the Lakers on their El Segundo practice court. Now we’ve got the video of the of the much-discussed vault.
While LaVine was able to best Andrew Wiggins‘ 44-inch jump at P3 in Santa Barbara, Sportando.com tweeted out a pick of 6-3, 180-pound Bradley senior, Walt Lemon, who bested LaVine by two inches with this 48-inch vertical:
Walt Lemon's can jump.
His 48" vert tops Wiggins and LaVine pic.twitter.com/LuuWDSClqS
— Sportando (@sportando) June 5, 2014
What is going on with these guys?
What do you think?
Not to hate on the dude’s hops, but you can’t measure a vert by taking a running start….so this number is false.
of course you can. you know what is a vert? o0
No you can’t; do you know what is a vert?? Lol rule #1 no running sonnnnnn….if you’re gonna take a running start, it’s just as legitimate as jumping off a chair or something