Video: Watch Zach LaVine’s Crazy 46-Inch Leap

Yesterday, we heard 2014 NBA Draft hopeful Zach LaVine had measured a ridiculous 46-inch vertical while working out for the Lakers on their El Segundo practice court. Now we’ve got the video of the of the much-discussed vault.

While LaVine was able to best Andrew Wiggins‘ 44-inch jump at P3 in Santa Barbara, Sportando.com tweeted out a pick of 6-3, 180-pound Bradley senior, Walt Lemon, who bested LaVine by two inches with this 48-inch vertical:

Walt Lemon's can jump. His 48" vert tops Wiggins and LaVine pic.twitter.com/LuuWDSClqS — Sportando (@sportando) June 5, 2014

What is going on with these guys?

