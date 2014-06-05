Video: Watch Zach LaVine’s Crazy 46-Inch Leap

06.05.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Yesterday, we heard 2014 NBA Draft hopeful Zach LaVine had measured a ridiculous 46-inch vertical while working out for the Lakers on their El Segundo practice court. Now we’ve got the video of the of the much-discussed vault.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

While LaVine was able to best Andrew Wiggins‘ 44-inch jump at P3 in Santa Barbara, Sportando.com tweeted out a pick of 6-3, 180-pound Bradley senior, Walt Lemon, who bested LaVine by two inches with this 48-inch vertical:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What is going on with these guys?

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS2014 NBA DRAFTCOLLEGENBA DRAFTUCLAWalt LemonZach LaVine

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP