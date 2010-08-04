We Are Looking For Interns

It’s that time of year again: Dime Magazine and our sites (DimeMag.com, HouseOfHighlights.com and HighSchoolHoop.com) are looking for interns for the fall and winter semester. For all of you interested in eventually getting into the magazine and online journalism field, check the details after the jump.

Our interns will be placed in the Editorial departments and the duties will include working closely with editors and the publisher on projects ranging from story research and writing, to implementing marketing programs. We’re looking for students – or any other prospective journalists – who are willing to work hard, go the extra mile and most importantly, have the time to dedicate themselves to working with us. You are not required to be in New York City or be in the office. Work will be done electronically. But it will provide the knowledge and experience necessary for learning the magazine business.

Interns interested in writing will have the opportunity to pitch stories and possibly contribute to the magazine. Candidates must be responsible, have strong writing skills, the ability to take initiative on projects, and be able to work under deadlines. Internships are unpaid, with academic credit preferred but not required.

If you love basketball, are self-motivated and willing, e-mail us HERE to receive more information about an internship today. Please provide us with at least two writing samples of your best feature or column work.

