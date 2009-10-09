We Are Looking For Interns

It’s that time of year again: Dime Magazine and our sites (DimeMag.com, BounceMag.com, HighSchoolHoop.com and BallersNetwork.com) are looking for interns. For all of you in the NYC area, check the details after the jump.
Our interns will be placed in either the Editorial or Publishing departments based on your interests and background. Intern duties include working closely with editors and the publisher on projects ranging from story research and writing, to implementing marketing programs. Some office work is required, but it will all provide knowledge and experiences necessary to learning the magazine business.
Interns interested in writing will have the opportunity to pitch stories and possibly contribute to the magazine. Candidates must be responsible, have strong writing skills, the ability to take initiative on projects, and be able to work under deadlines. Internships are unpaid, with academic credit preferred but not required.
If you love basketball, are self motivated and in the New York Area, e-mail us at workforus@dimemag.com to receive more information about an internship today.
Is dime mag still accepting applications and did they send more stuff on how to apply yet?