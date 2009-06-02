We Argue, You Decide: NBA Advertising On Uniforms

PRO (by Devin Davis)

At the end of the day basketball is the business and the purpose is to generate revenue. Every sport has taken a loss in this economy. So what if the NBA did what the WNBA is doing and started selling advertisement space on uniforms? This is a discussion taking place in the Dime office at the moment between Liz and I. I don’t think it takes away from the game at all. Basketball is basketball no matter what your favorite team uniforms look like, and that’s that.

If advertisement spots were being sold on NBA uniforms, maybe that would keep the Nets in New Jersey. This type of marketing definitely goes beyond subliminal messaging in the background of the sports arena but look at what it would do for your favorite organization. The space for advertisement would probably go to the highest bidding organization. What if Taco Bell had a patch on the Dallas Mavericks’ jersey? For every jersey sold, that would bring in millions.

This would add to player contracts, upgrades in the arena, additions to state-of-the-art facilities, and the bigger picture: a better basketball team. Advertising on the player’s uniforms would not taint the game of basketball it would simply bring in additional revenue from places that teams have not looked quite yet in a down economy.

CON (by Liz Toppi)

I disagree with everything Devin wrote above, starting with his first sentence. At the end of the day, basketball first is a game, and a game which players and fans are passionate about. The game is played and watched for the love of the game. Do you think fans consciously think, “Oh I gotta catch the game tonight to do my part in helping the leagues revenue…?” Absolutely not. We watch games because we love basketball. I would rather see the players take pay cuts over having stupid advertisements across their jerseys.

The NBA is not the WNBA. The WNBA is an amazing organization where some of the most talented women get to show off their athleticism and passion for the game, but the WNBA is nowhere near as popular or lucrative as the NBA. This is why I think it’s a great idea for the WNBA to do it. They are entering into their 13th season and the momentum will hopefully keep pushing on like it has been. However, though WNBA fans are known for their loyalty and fidelity to the league, I would not be surprised if some do not support this new idea of jersey sponsorship. Bottom line, the overall situations of each league are entirely different.

At the end of the day, I think advertising on uniforms would totally take away from the game. When you imagine Michael Jordan dunking from the free throw line, we see the Bulls logo proudly stretched across his chest. Does it really not bother you that the mental and even concrete images of the craziest most amazing moves of future stars to come would be spoiled by a corporate advertisement? And what about the whole sports figures equals role models thing. The question parents will dread will no longer be, “Where do babies come from?” but rather, “Mommy, what’s a Dutch Master?” I know I’m excited.

PRO (by Devin Davis)

Liz, it doesn’t matter if Dutch Master is on the front of the jersey or not. A great MJ dunk is just that, a great dunk. No sponsorship or advertisement can recreate the moves and amazing plays that our favorite NBA players will continue to produce. If your love for the game is as strong as you say it is, then you should support the NBA, if they choose to allow advertising on uniforms.

The reason being, it will keep the game of professional basketball alive, without taking the risk of losing some good players due to salary cuts. You said it yourself, the WNBA fans have proven to be loyal to the companies that support their league. T-Mobile is the official wireless sponsor for the NBA. What is the difference if T-Mobile had a their logo on a team’s shorts? Fans are exaggerating NBA uniforms would not look like NASCAR. The NCAA uses advertising on uniforms now during Bowl Season with FedEx, Nokia and Outback. This not recreating the wheel. This has been done before.

CON (by Liz Toppi)

Devin, you’re making some good points. I do and will continue to support the NBA no matter what their decision is. And you are right; a great Jordan dunk is what it is, a great dunk. But along with that is the vision of the Bulls jersey No. 23 which is almost sacred. The Budweiser No. 23 jersey is just not the same.

Call me nostalgic, but I do not want to see this happen. You say it’s an exaggeration that the uniforms would turn into those of NASCAR – but is it? If we start with one brand’s logo across the players’ chests for one year, in about two or three we will have adapted. Then perhaps the NBA would decide it’s okay to see something on the shorts too. In 15 years, it would look like NASCAR, as it will definitely have a snowball effect. Sure, we will all get used to it but there are too many advertisements around us at the game as it is. It’s distracting. And I don’t want to see it.

What do you think?