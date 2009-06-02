We Argue, You Decide: NBA Advertising On Uniforms

PRO (by Devin Davis)
At the end of the day basketball is the business and the purpose is to generate revenue. Every sport has taken a loss in this economy. So what if the NBA did what the WNBA is doing and started selling advertisement space on uniforms? This is a discussion taking place in the Dime office at the moment between Liz and I. I don’t think it takes away from the game at all. Basketball is basketball no matter what your favorite team uniforms look like, and that’s that.
If advertisement spots were being sold on NBA uniforms, maybe that would keep the Nets in New Jersey. This type of marketing definitely goes beyond subliminal messaging in the background of the sports arena but look at what it would do for your favorite organization. The space for advertisement would probably go to the highest bidding organization. What if Taco Bell had a patch on the Dallas Mavericks’ jersey? For every jersey sold, that would bring in millions.
This would add to player contracts, upgrades in the arena, additions to state-of-the-art facilities, and the bigger picture: a better basketball team. Advertising on the player’s uniforms would not taint the game of basketball it would simply bring in additional revenue from places that teams have not looked quite yet in a down economy.
CON (by Liz Toppi)
I disagree with everything Devin wrote above, starting with his first sentence. At the end of the day, basketball first is a game, and a game which players and fans are passionate about. The game is played and watched for the love of the game. Do you think fans consciously think, “Oh I gotta catch the game tonight to do my part in helping the leagues revenue…?” Absolutely not. We watch games because we love basketball. I would rather see the players take pay cuts over having stupid advertisements across their jerseys.
The NBA is not the WNBA. The WNBA is an amazing organization where some of the most talented women get to show off their athleticism and passion for the game, but the WNBA is nowhere near as popular or lucrative as the NBA. This is why I think it’s a great idea for the WNBA to do it. They are entering into their 13th season and the momentum will hopefully keep pushing on like it has been. However, though WNBA fans are known for their loyalty and fidelity to the league, I would not be surprised if some do not support this new idea of jersey sponsorship. Bottom line, the overall situations of each league are entirely different.
At the end of the day, I think advertising on uniforms would totally take away from the game. When you imagine Michael Jordan dunking from the free throw line, we see the Bulls logo proudly stretched across his chest. Does it really not bother you that the mental and even concrete images of the craziest most amazing moves of future stars to come would be spoiled by a corporate advertisement? And what about the whole sports figures equals role models thing. The question parents will dread will no longer be, “Where do babies come from?” but rather, “Mommy, what’s a Dutch Master?” I know I’m excited.
PRO (by Devin Davis)
Liz, it doesn’t matter if Dutch Master is on the front of the jersey or not. A great MJ dunk is just that, a great dunk. No sponsorship or advertisement can recreate the moves and amazing plays that our favorite NBA players will continue to produce. If your love for the game is as strong as you say it is, then you should support the NBA, if they choose to allow advertising on uniforms.
The reason being, it will keep the game of professional basketball alive, without taking the risk of losing some good players due to salary cuts. You said it yourself, the WNBA fans have proven to be loyal to the companies that support their league. T-Mobile is the official wireless sponsor for the NBA. What is the difference if T-Mobile had a their logo on a team’s shorts? Fans are exaggerating NBA uniforms would not look like NASCAR. The NCAA uses advertising on uniforms now during Bowl Season with FedEx, Nokia and Outback. This not recreating the wheel. This has been done before.
CON (by Liz Toppi)
Devin, you’re making some good points. I do and will continue to support the NBA no matter what their decision is. And you are right; a great Jordan dunk is what it is, a great dunk. But along with that is the vision of the Bulls jersey No. 23 which is almost sacred. The Budweiser No. 23 jersey is just not the same.
Call me nostalgic, but I do not want to see this happen. You say it’s an exaggeration that the uniforms would turn into those of NASCAR – but is it? If we start with one brand’s logo across the players’ chests for one year, in about two or three we will have adapted. Then perhaps the NBA would decide it’s okay to see something on the shorts too. In 15 years, it would look like NASCAR, as it will definitely have a snowball effect. Sure, we will all get used to it but there are too many advertisements around us at the game as it is. It’s distracting. And I don’t want to see it.
What do you think?
I think it is a natural progression of the game to allow sponsors to advertise on uniforms. Liz makes some good points about the purity of the game, but in the end, that stuff just “sounds nice”. Reality is on Devin’s side. Each NBA team is a multi million-dollar organization, constantly looking for the upperhand over their opponents. American sports figures have proven that they will seek any advantage they can, ethics notwithstanding. If the sacredness, or the purity of the sport was a priority for any of the people making these decisons, would we see arenas so splattered with logos and advertisements? I think not. Each venue would look more like a hall of fame or a shrine. Pepsi/Staples/American Airlines logos would be replaced by records books, historic photos, artifacts of the game, etc etc etc.
well teams in europe (and rest of the world) use this to get more money for better players. i agree that uniforms look better without adds, but on other hand, would you pass on add that could bring enough money for (lets say N.O., a team that doesn’t have money like lakers or knicks do) top talent, or go sentimental and have uniforms without adds and team with second tier players?
Uniforms should be more than just space. Theyre a representation of the team. I dont wanna rep redbull, I wanna rep my Sixers. And I def dont want to buy a Jersey thats gonna make no sense if/when the sponsorships change. Uniforms can even be pop-art. Take the old Nuggets joint for example, or the old Suns one. People buy those Jerseys cuz theyre dope, not just cuz they liked those teams. Cmon NBA dont ruin this
Hey dumbass basketball isn’t a business its a sport
The NBA is a business
this works for the WNBA because David Sterns pet project makes no money at all but to apply the same logic to the NBA (which DOES make money regardless what they’d like you to think) is just crazy.
What do I think ?
I think Dime needs some better writers .
Gotta go with Liz.
G got a point. If you are replacing the team logo with Pepsi or Coke then WHY EVEN HAVE TEAM NAMES? Essentially that is what’s happening.
Just re-name every team in that case.
Now welcome your….
Charlotte Bank of Americas
Introducing your…
Houston General Electrics
Now Stand on your feet for the…
Utah Kotex (goes to the highest bidder right?)
Make some noise for your…
L.A. Playboy Magazines
To much and in the scheme of things sure the WNBA might need this extra but honestly with allll and I do mean ALLL the money the NBA has and makes they will be just fine for years to come.
Then what this does also is open floodgates. Center floor logos start being replaced. We go from one add on front to now several and players start looking like RACE CARS. Then the basketballs start having logos and the backboard too. Traditional mascots are gone and now you have big Logo mascots running around.
Naw leave well enough alone.
The whole corporate sponsorship element detracts from any sport. Who really wants to talk about the tradition of the Nokia Bowl, the Nextel Cup, or Enron Field? Will next year’s NBA champs triumphantly raise the coveted Geico Trophy while their best player wins the T-Mobile prize? Leave things the way they are. The champs are the team that wins the NBA finals, not the Verizon series. The best player is the NBA’s MVP, not the Taco Bell player of the year.
What if Taco Bell had a patch on the Dallas Mavericks Jersey….so stereotypical…LOL! Good point though
Last time I checked the sponsor names on the Man U jersey weren’t causing fans to be less passionate about the team…
It’s distracting?
I’m sorry but if you have trouble focusing on the Budweiser logo instead of MJ and the game action I think you have other issues.
Finally, as if some Jerseys aren’t horrible as it stands -The Grant Hill era Pistons Jerseys couldn’t look any shittier…a sponsor logo could provide some improvement to some NBA jerseys
honestly i see both sides but really would it be tht diff from TNT shoving their “Meet the browns” or “The Closer” crap down our throats. I mean having to hear Marv albert make the pitch for those shows is beyond torture. And like someone said before the tmobile and show logos are splashed all across the commentator’s table anyway. and i dont kno if yall saw MJ at a hockey game the other day but he had a blackhawk jersey on with a reebok logo and thy had to cover the logo up before mj put it on…so i ask how would this affect the shoe contracts if the jerseys are sponsored by say…adidas…would bron have to wear a special jersey?
@ SWAT
Exactly. ESPN, TNT, Fox, NBC – every sports broadcast is used to promote the networks’ other programing. Marv Albert talks about “Meet the Browns” instead of analyzing the previous play. That takes away from the fan experience more than a patch on a jersey.
it’s already like this European Basketball..
In Dutch basketball the champion is EclipseJet Amsterdam, they used to be the Amsterdam Astronauts, which wasn’t a great name either, but way better than now…
And next year the sponsor leaves (the went bankrupt), so it’s still unknown what the name is going to be…
And to make matters worse… they even sponsor names on their asses: [img261.echo.cx]
Unless they share in the revenues between all the teams, this will only bring more differential between teams. Of course every company will want to sponsor the knicks, lakers, bulls, and celtics, but who is going to sponsor the kings, thunder, or grizzlies? i think this would just hurt smaller market teams even more since they won’t get as much of a heavy corporate backing as bigger market teams. All the big corporations want their logo on kobe or lebron’s jersey, but which company wants their logo on Ron Artest’s? The teams with the most tv coverage will get more advertising time then teams you will never see on national tv.
ultimately, i think it’s a bad idea… the way the NBA is using corporate sponsorship currently is enough.
If the organization needs more money, I’m sure the players salaries can be adjusted â€” I mean we all play/watch for the love of the game right?
The sad story is, advertising is everywhere. And as the internet and DVR moves us away from commercials, billboards, and print ads…companies will always find a way to plug their products. Names on jerseys is the natural progression.
Now do I like it? No. But I don’t like the countless other ways that advertisers get us to buy their product. Alas, we live in a capitalist society. If there is a dollar to be made, their is a dollar to be spent.
i read devin’s first sentence and immediately thought what liz though- basketball is not just a business!
EVERYONE says it that we take it to be true. after every trade, every free agent signing we hear it. “basketball is a business.” no its not. its a game that everyone on this site loves and participants of the nba are fortunate enough to profit off of. if the market had these jobs valued at 100k a year jobs- how many of them would still be playing? i would bet most of them. its for the love of the game that ppl play not for “business.”
that being said- i think its a great and innovative idea for the wnba to do this- they need the money. but the nba does not and should to do this unless it is their last option.
keep the idea of a franchise alive…not just an organization to be bought and sold.
It’s gonna happens sooner or later whether we like it or not. The current NBA business model isn’t sustainable for most of the smaller market teams ( [www.forbes.com] ) and ya’ll are kidding yourself if you think NBA players are going to volunteer paycuts to help out the league. The leagues collective bargaining agreement is set to expire after the 2010-11 season so it’s likely we’ll either see a lot of changes in the league around that time or we’ll have another lockout.
Fuck keeping the Nets in Jersey, they shouldn’t have a team then.
I sorta like the fact that the recession is hitting for the NBA, I’m tired of seing second fiddle players getting that max contract money. I’m tired of seeing a nigga play 10 minutes this year and make $10M, Eddy Curry. I don’t care for my Knicks having had salaries of over $120M and missing the playoffs. Imagine if Isaah Thomas was able to throw around even more money?
I already feels there’s too many teams in the league, so if your city can’t support your team then it should leave. San Antonio is not a big market and there isn’t a player in the league who wouldn’t want to play there. They have players making +$10M/year, they win rings, that’s how its done.
My main argument is that selling spots on jerseys is just business, but the result of some of these monkeys having more money will deteriorate the NBA. Its already bad enough that Lafrentz hasn’t done shit the last 3 years but has made $30M+, WTF?
Plus I like the NBA jerseys better than i do those NASCAR style European jerseys
Hell NO!!!
a successful advertisement needs to in good taste and having a company which probably has nothing to do with basketball would be the opposite of good taste. there’s enough advertising in the nba leave the jerseys alone!
Ads = looks good for da business, but does not on jerseys.
I’m not sure if people would agree with me, but as soon as they is an ad on players’ jersey – the sale will drop dramatically, but that’s just me and I’m in advertising business. However, if the ad must be presented on jerseys – then what they can do is to place a small logo along the jersey tag (maybe next to the NBA logo), and they can go nuts advertising on packaging of the jersey, bags,etc.
One thing to keep in mind: European soccer teams have been doing this for a long time and I havn’t met a soccer fan yet who was actually bothered by the advertisements. FC Barcelona, who doesn’t need to advertise on their jersey because their finances are solid actually decided to wear the UNICEF logo on their chests top help a good cause:
[www.lionel-messi.biz]
This sounds like something rich clubs like the Lakers could do…
If it cuts down the number of ad-breaks then I’m all for it.
Advertising on jerseys doesn’t bother me in other sports (soccer).
do you know what i think. no cuz i dont even know……………..my nuts hurt
I’m from FRANCE : we have ads on every jerseys in every sports.
And I don’t like it, because every time the ads change, the design o f the jersey change a little bit.
And when the sponsorship change, the old jersey didn”t make sense anymore. And the sponsorship change very often in European sports.
I know that if there is ads on nba (nfl, mlb, nhl) game jerseys, I will stop buying them.