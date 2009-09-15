We Cost Stephen Jackson $25,000

A few weeks back, Dime broke the story that Stephen Jackson demanded a trade out of Golden State. Today the NBA punished Captain Jack for that statement. The league fined the Warriors guard a hefty $25,000 for “public statements detrimental to the NBA.” Stay tuned for our full take on the fine …
I don’t remember Kobe gettin fined. Stupid Stern. The NBA will be better off the day he gets hit by a bus. Poor Capt. Jack . . . guy just wants to win. Can you imagine having to put up with Nellie for another year?!?
What u saying man? Stern’s the best commish in the sports biz, the rest are extremely hated…
Stephen Jackson cost Stephen Jackson 25,000. LoL
You get fined for that now?
Why no fine for Boozer?
LOLOL DIME YOU SCREWED JACK OVER
LMAO! You better look out, “superstar” Hamed Haddadi.
It doesn’t make sense for Jackson to get fined, but other players don’t. WTF???
Captain Crack spent more than that on each tooth in his retooled mouth
HE DON’T GIVE A FuuuuuuuuCCCKKKk!!!
hes gonna get on the phone with the union rep ASAP. They cant just throw out fines now when they haven’t been doing it before to other players.
Good job Dime, couldn’t have happened to a better person. I’d love to punch that fag in the mouth.
It’s kind of unfair though, there have been a lot more players saying stupider shit.
Loose lips sink ships
lol
Pretty soon the league is going to prevent everyone from saying anything that is on their minds…This is why 99% of player interviews are boring…
does seem kind of arbitrary to fine him but no one else…
This is pretty damn ridiculous. If the league is going to fine Jack for his comments, there are plenty of other players who should be lumped into this dumbass decision. But we all know certain folks won’t get in any trouble for the crap they say/do. This sort of behavior (requesting to be traded) should be handled by the TEAM and not by the LEAGUE. I feel like the league (and Stern in particular) are gunning for Jack, just as they gun for Artest…
It’s completely bass-ackward that saying, effectively, “I don’t want to play for this loser of an owner” is detrimental to the NBA while BEING that loser of an owner is not???
Isn’t this the same with Iverson’s issue? (kind of) All NBA (actuallt Stern) wants is a league where he has power similar to martial law.
Stern’s actions are hypocritical and biased. Maybe we should have a petition to have a black commissioner. lol
I would sue.Its trade demands every year and now you wanna sue?
I think this fine is really,really stupid. What a bunch of d**k heads!!!
Not exactly inconspicuous either, when you type DIME MAG into google, its the first article that comes up.