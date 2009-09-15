We Cost Stephen Jackson $25,000

#Golden State Warriors
09.15.09 9 years ago 20 Comments

A few weeks back, Dime broke the story that Stephen Jackson demanded a trade out of Golden State. Today the NBA punished Captain Jack for that statement. The league fined the Warriors guard a hefty $25,000 for “public statements detrimental to the NBA.” Stay tuned for our full take on the fine …

