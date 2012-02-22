We Have Confirmation On The Best Team In The NBA; Detroit’s Dilemma

The guys in the NBA TV studios were saying the Heat looked like a championship team last night. Okay, they did play Sacramento, who have lost six in a row and have perhaps the most playground, fundamentally-flawed team in the league. But the Queens really went hard, and had the defending East champs on their heels all night. In the end, Dwyane Wade (30 points on 16 shots, 10 assists) lifted Miami to another level with one of his best games of the season, and for the first time all year, three Heat players scored at least 20 and one of them wasn’t LeBron. They’ve now won seven in a row, all by double digits, and are sitting in first place in the NBA. Mario Chalmers chipped in 20, Chris Bosh had 20 and 10 and LeBron James had 18 points and two or three ridiculous send-backs … But the Kings hung around, in large part because Isaiah Thomas was hooping like a guy pissed off he was passed over by nearly everyone in the draft, and then couldn’t get consistent minutes despite being one of the most productive freshman in the L. The rook had 24 points … According to Chris Tomasson, Udonis Haslem is actually planning on being the mayor of Miami at some point … Everyone who kept saying “Philly is fluke” throughout the early portions of the season can stand up and be loud now. After falling to Memphis 89-76 in a wire-to-wire loss, they’ve lost four straight games. Marc Gasol, revving up for his first career All-Star Game, had 14 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. And after shooting as if he had a wooden hand like Chubbs from Happy Gilmore for 45 minutes, Rudy Gay (14 points) scored eight straight points late for Memphis, and on the game-clinching possession with two minutes left, he grabbed a rebound in traffic and then drilled a wide-open triple on the other end … After being just awful in his last handful of games, Jrue Holiday came back with 22, including four threes, but didn’t score in the fourth. And Andre Iguodala has not made a basket in the fourth quarter in the 76ers’ last six games … Late in the fourth quarter, the Memphis TV guys were showing some highlights of O.J. Mayo‘s night (13 points, five rebounds, five assists), and in attempting to describe why he played so well, they said “He was active” as they showed him standing around on the wings shooting jumpers. We’ve had this argument with people on Twitter before, but what exactly is going on with Juice? Some have tried to tell us he got the cake and doesn’t want it anymore. But that doesn’t explain his first two years. Sometimes it seems he’s floating like Tim Thomas … Keep reading to hear about who had one of the smoothest windmills we’ve ever seen …
@ Dime – any chance the Sixers suck now cuz they missin their startin center n powerforward?
derrick favors replacing splitter in the rising stars games. paul george is making a name for himself..i saw his windmill on sportscenter. how can anyone really say shaq picked the better all around team?
Not a lot of casual bball fans know who Paul George is, but they will after this season. Dude is fucking legit.
and to answer beib from last smack
… ’cause I actually try (most of the time) to talk real hoops, dimwit. We all tried to do it with you but all you wanna do is be the hero – saying “I said this”, “I did that first”. When somebody says something legit at you, you dodge, run and avoid then comeback talking BS again. You never give credit to anybody except to yourself, you are nothing but one way street wannabe hoophead.
Bruhs, lo siento once again for feeding the monster. dis f’er making a weak case for himself by trying to hang me out for his egoist ass. And has some balls calling me immature while saying it. Hahaha
Anyway, Paul George really brings back some memories of a young T-Mac.
It wasn’t a close game, so Crawford didn’t have a chance to blow it playing hero ball.
jeremy evans got bunnies for days. sad shumpert can’t do the dunk contest, but evans needs this stage more than iman.
Here are some trades I’ve worked out in 2k while controlling all the teams. Seems like the most logical trades i could come up with that benefit each team
some of the trades are unexplainable because it’s 2013 and the free agency/nba draft happened.
–Monta Ellis for Danny Granger
–Andrew Bynum and Loul Deng to Houston/Dwight Howard and Boozer to LA/Pau Gasol to Chicago/Al Jefferson, Kevin Martin and Louis Scola to Orlando/Chase Buddinger to Utah
–Jazz 1st rounder (ended up being Bradly Beal) to the Grizzlies for OJ Mayo
–Paul Millsap to CHA/Lamar Odom to Utah/DJ Augustine to Dallas with CHA 1st rounder
–Mo Williams to ATL/Marvin Williams to LAC
–Rodney Stuckey to T-Wolves/Derrick Willams to Pistons
Obviously in this trade im assuming Dwight is gonna go to LAL. At first i was gonna trade him to Houston but I figured in real life he’d b!tch about that. So I sent Bynum to Houston, pairing him with Kevin McHale (see KG, Al Jeff, and KLove) who would make him a beast. Had to include Kevin Martin in the trade so i went ahead and added Loul Deng to Houston too.
Gasol was traded to Chicago for all the reasons i pointed out in yesterdays smack. But with LAL getting Dwight, they needed a PF to space the floor and be a 3rd option, enter Boozer (whom i amnestied from Chicago lol).
Orlando made out like fat cats. Trading disgruntled (in real life, not the game) Dwight and getting back 20-10 Al Jefferson, along with Kevin Martin and Louis Scola while also getting out from under Turkoglu’s contract.
And according to NBA2k12 the Lakers will benefit the most from all this.
Somehow those bastards are 15-2 and Dwight is playing out of his mind. averaging 27-14-3blks while Kobe is averaging 18.5ppg. Dwight already had a 45pt 20reb game and another 40pt game. I don’t know how that would ever happen. Switch the scoring around and i’ll believe it.
Bynum is 20-10-2 for Hou but they aren’t winning much.
Gasol is 17-9 in Chicago who is #2 in the East
Kevin MArtin is putting up 22ppg and is high on the all-star voting list. Dude lit my team (Philly) up for nearly 30pts. I hate him.
so the league mvp sits out one game and the spurs streak ends with a 40pt loss
crazy year for young pg’s breaking out: lin, rubio, kyrie, b-knight, cole, lowry, mighty mouse 2.0, lawson. that position is as strong across the board as i can remember it
I have been away for a few days and go back here to find that the “dimwit” still has to get it. Like I said before, never bother with the person. He has already been exposed.
Anyway, I want to talk about the Jazz for a brief moment. What do you expect? It seems there is really a belief among its fans that Rajon Rondo will land in Utah after the all-star break. And get this, along with Ray Allen’s expiring contract.
They have the assets to make it happen including a $10 million trade exception.
However, as much as I am giddy over this, if the Jazz make the playoffs, they loose their lottery pick to Minnesota. They also loose their other lottery pick if the Warriors finish among the seven worst teams in the league.
So, moving forward, if you are Utah, would you rather have Rondo and Allen? Or get to pick two from a deep draft?
On a boxing note, I just read in Yahoo that Manny Pacquiao said that Floyd Mayweather low balled him during their recent talks by offering him $40 million and nothing from the pay per view revenue.
Two schools of thought here for me.
First, it was really an unfair offer if it was really the case. Second, Pacquiao is a Filipino and last time I checked the exchange rate is something like $1 is to 44 pesos which would make him earn 1.76 billion pesos.
I do not know the living conditions in the Philippines but having close to two billion pesos would probably provide a secure life for your family and three more generations after. Just a thought.
Calling the Kings the “Queens”, really? Save that for a night where they shoot 25% from the field and lose by 50. Because trust me, that night will come. And unfortunately, you will have already used your best (cliche and not to mention sexist) material…
I’d like to thank Gregg Popovich for allowing me to turn in early last night.
I’ve heard the Spurs pulled to within 36 late in the fourth but just couldn’t come all the way back.
$1M = 42 M pesos which is gonna feed and live a lifestyle for one generation. So this fight could potentially feed Pacquiao’s next 40 generations.
When you see bieber= SCROLL down. It works trust me. You have to be very disciplined though.
@ alf
who wouldn’t take that offer? But Pacquiao already has twice that money. And that’s after all his expenses on his big ass entourage, cars, vices, etc (tell all about it later). Manny just wants a fair share. $40m is really “unacceptable” if you consider how much potential money the fight makes. pay per view in the US alone is estimated to make around $160m – Pacman usually gets about 21% or roughly $35m.
That itself almost covers Floyd’s $40m offer. Still doesn’t include the guaranteed purse of 20 mil(?), PPV from other countries and all the other sleazy crap they do in boxing.
I’m sorry Chicagorilla but you just jumped into beiber’s boat with that trade post. It is one thing to sit around and have a watercooler discussion about trade scenarios. It is another to spend multiple hours entertaining those scenarios in an alternate universe THEN spend a good amount of time analyzing your own creation adding a bit of realism where you see fit.
You should have pulled a page from Mr. Burton and baited us in with a simple question. “Lately, I’ve been having a discussion with my [insert occupation], they know a lot about basketball, and I could see Orlando ending up with Al Jefferson.” Wait for someone to call it stupid or for Alf to ask, “how would that happen?” Then AND ONLY THEN, should you unleash your thesis paper on a 5-team trade.
LOL @ 40 generations
You haven’t seen Pacmans entourage. Those fuckers can fill a jumbo jet or a small hotel, including with a mass of leeches and human barnacles who follow him around. He gives away money just about anywhere he goes – about 2000 pesos per person (roughly less than $50). The biggest so far was around a thousand people. And he does this almost once a week.
The champ probably pays for some his entourage’s kids’ school expenses. So 40 next generations is more like it.
He lives like a king and his taste for toys – cars, yachts upgrade after each fight. Condos, houses, real estate around the country and all the shit you can think of. If doesn’t have it, he’ll go get it tomorrow.
And his gambling habits are effing legendary. Cockfights, casinos, pool, bball, card games – everything is high-stakes with the champ. He once lost a little over 10m pesos ($250,000) in a single night cockfighting.
But they say he’s a good boy now and kicked most of his habits now (he might be feeling his age). It was once estimated that if he didn’t change his ways, all his money would dry up in about 5 years.
His fight with Floyd might be his last one so he’s looking to get paid and move on to another career…
Politcs. Haha. He’s a congressman now and plans to run for Senate the moment he reaches the minimum age of 35. Mofo thinks he’s a damn messiah and he has publicly announced that he hopes to become president some day. He’s a good man with the best intentions but shit, the biggest monsters in world history also did it with the best intentions.
^^^ This is like a mix between wikipedia & those chuck norris facts.
Pacquiao once punched a revolving door so hard that the handicap sign stood up.
Pacquiao once lost $250K on a cockfight, reached into his other pocket and found it again.
Pacquiao’s entourage is so large the TSA performs group patdowns just to keep the wait time under 3 hours.
Pacquiao’s entourage is so large Jesus was forced to sleep in a manger.
Pacquiao’s entourage is so big that if they all voted for him, he’d beat Mikhail Prokhorov to become the President of Russia.
Pacquiao uppercut a bull so hard that it shat a well done steak… marinated in A1 sauce.
@fnf
Re: Pacquaio/Mayweather
I’m always good for some boxing talk.
IMO, it doesn’t matter what the exchange rate is in the Phillippines. Pacquaio, at this point is the bigger draw. Look at the numbers over each of their last fights. Attendance-wise and PPV-wise, Pacquaio’s fights bring in more people. Period. It’s stupid that Mayweather would even propose to “guarantee” $40mill to Pacquaio’s camp and not even talk about the post fight revenue.
And just to clarify, Pacquaio’s entire camp would make $40, not just him. He has to pay people… managers, trainers, promoters, etc. In reality, he will walk away from the fight with much less than that. Still not a bad purse, but when you consider Floyd could take about $40 mill plus ALL of the post-fight revenue, it’s not a fair deal.
I used to think neither dude was running from the other, but now I’m convinced Floyd is the guy ducking. Even his biggest supporters in sports journalism are starting to turn on him after this last episode of “negotiation”. Pacquiao is too much of a risk to Floyd’s undefeated record and he knows it. To those who think it’s Pacquaio who’s ducking, I’d like to ask you guys what reasons does Pacquiao have to duck? Floyd has much more to lose in a loss than Pacquaio does.
And I like Floyds way of thinking. F^ck that little bastard for trying to snake out more money so he can live like a God back in his home country. It’s what more of our business’s in American need to be like lol.
I’m just messin with you. Even though the trade COULD work out for everyone involved, I highly doubt that many big names would get moved at once. Eight all-star caliber players moving in a single trade and Utah comes away with a ginger?
@Jay
I honestly don’t think there is any “ducking” going on in the traditional sense.
Pacquio himself has nothing to lose, but as you pointed out, and entire population of people (his camp/entourage) all eat off him.
It’s no secret that the ONLY reason Pac-man blew up is because the media wanted to build someone up who they thought could beat Money May.
If Pacquio gets in the ring with the bigger, stronger, just as fast, Floyd and gets destroyed, his entire camp is done eating after that fight. and he probably won’t be the same as a boxer.
He barely beat Marquez, who is bigger and stronger. A guy who Money May man handled!!! What do you think would happen with Floyd?!?!?
Floyd ain’t ducking nobody. He just trying to get the biggest pay day possible. He knows that once he beats Pacquio the run is over. No more excuses as to why Pacquio is better than Money. No more drama. No more ticket sales. So
Money making sure that he get his paper before all that hype (that he played a major part in creating) dies down.
Why are people bangin’ on Chi for his post? I try potential trades all the time! 2K basketball is my almanac for trades scenarios. Sometimes I “trade” myself to sleep.
All-star weekend in a few days. Here are my predictions…
Blake = Rookie game MVP. I know it’s the easy choice, but I can’t NOT pick him with Lin and Rubio starting at the guards. I wouldn’t be surprised if Lin got it though. Stern’s gonna milk that story for it’s worth.
Dunk contest = someone is going to get a cramp during one their take-offs.
3-pt shootout = I’m going with Morrow even though, historically, jumpshooters don’t do too well in this contest. I’m just routing for the guy on the shittiest team.
ASG MVP = Kobe if the West wins. Dwight if the East wins… then he’ll be traded immediately after his post-game interview.
And what do you guys think if the NBA brought back the legends game. I miss that game. They stopped it a while back but I loved watching the players from the era before me. Of course it’s slower, and is more of a ground game, but during every play stoppage they’d talk about one of the players and show highlights from their playing days. When I was like 10 or 11yrs old, it was the first time I had heard and seen Connie Hawkins… and that dude stuck in my head until today. I think the legends game is a good place for the younger generation to see where the league has been, but that’s just me. I’m sure some of you think it was too slow…
Any opinions on this?? (go ahead haters… hate on the old guys. Lol)
@Chi
The whole problem with that Pacweather crap is if they fought would they first started talking about it 3 FUCKIN YEARS AGO, they’d be discussing their 3rd fight by now.
Fuck the purses. Just make the fight happen now and get another one in later. I’m no mathematician but to two fights at $40mill per fight per fighter is $80mill… and that’s better than just one fight for $50mill. Throw in a 3rd fight at the same purse and that’s EASILY over 100mill in just 3 fights.
There’s no reason to dance around the money. NONE. <— if I could change the font size to 40pt, i would.
Chi, if you and I were the biggest possible fight in the world, I'm come to you like this…
J: "Yo Chi. I don't like you but we could both make some serious change here. Thing is, I don't want just one fight…. that's too shortminded. I want to talk about the details for 2 fights… at least. Let's make this money."
Negotiations for 2 fights have been done before… so why not now??
Throw this dunk in the mix for HS dunks of the year
Not because he jumper over someone or broke a backboard, but because this kid a a frickin FRESHMAN and he’s dunking on kids!!!
[youtu.be]
@DIME
mark my words, this Jordan Ash kid will be a star. You guys better get on it now. He attends St. Joseph’s HS, the same HS as Isiah Thomas, Evan Turner, Evan’s little brother (who is nice himself, i coached against him this summer) and the Hoop Dreams kids attended.
Check out some of his other videos.
@DIME… ^ hire Chi as a consultant. Dude is the biggest name dropper here for high school hoops. And that’s including Dime.
@Jay
Hey I agree with you on why they SHOULD have already gotten this fight done. It’s a d@mn shame it hasn’t been done already. Money May and Pacquio are both to blame and they both pissed me off to the point where i don’t even care about the fight anymore. And i won’t until it actually happens.
who cares who’s ducking, deserves a bigger cut, get more pussy, bigger/more entourage, houses, cars, cocks… err, thats where floyd got bigger and manny got more…
they’re both obviously afraid of each other.
they talk, say they want to then blame each other but nothing happens. so fuck them both. and fuck their people because everybody wants to cash in big.
if and when this fight ever happens, it ends with a predictable controversial ending.
boxing’s gonna stretch the foreskin out of this one… with another trilogy. so fuck boxing too.
lol yeah, Manny Pacquiao is the new Chuck Norris. Stallone and Statham need to cast Pacman in their next movie:
Expendebles Part III (The Musical)
Jet Li meets his match and have their own fight scene where they drank too much Asian beer and beat each other up while singing “Eye of the Tiger”.
I don’t think Floyd is ducking the fight for boxing reasons. He is choosing to milk this as long as he still does things that violate the US legal system.
Money makes the world go ’round so each time he gets into some legal trouble, the headline -the very next day- is always: “Mayweather claims Pacman fight is close.” The media and vegas go into a frenzy, the powers that be “persuade” the legal system to give Floyd the mildest or most bland punishment possible as to not ruin the fight. Repeat domestic violence offender and your hands are considered deadly weapons and he gets a 90 day sentence. I know Wall Street protestors that are serving more time.
As long as this fight looms, it acts almost like a get out of jail free card.
hell, cast Mister T as a villain… because its a stallone movie, its part three and its annoying poster day.
include Shaq too since he’s never been in any kind of sequel.
Was that Paul George highlight filmed with a toaster?
I swear I saw Lee Harvey Oswald in the stands with a rifle
jay,
blake griffin mvp?
hmm, remind me the last time there was an mvp of an all star event from the losing team?
lol jk, just showing my belief in chuck’s team.
imagine if blake griffin gets the rising stars game mvp and then goes out on sunday and gets the allstar game mvp. damn. the vets won’t stand for that…i don’t think.
@ JAY – they took out the Legends game after David Thompson shredded his achilles in a game. One of the problems with 50 n 60 year olds tryin to show out…
@Chicagorilla don’t forget Floyd was fresh outta retirement when he beat Marquez.
Bob Arum is making Pacquiao look bad IMO. Floyd offers to fight but Arum says a fight in May can’t happen. Arum finds out Mayweather is going to jail so he tries to find a replacement so Pacquiao can fight in May. Mayweather says he won’t have to go to jail until June. Once Arum hears that he backs out again saying Pac has to heal his cuts from his fight with Marquez. Since when does it take 6-7 months for a cut to heal?
DIME… how about do our own draft and play each other here… lol. just based on a readers’ posts. lets find out who the real players, haters, thugs, nerds, retards, losers and pussies are….
and i think it sorta ruins their mystique anyway. i would rather they canceled that even forever.
Fuck Manny and Floyd bullshit, Manny doesn’t seem like a horrible guy, but Floyd really seems like a fucking douchebag. I don’t even follow boxing, but everything I’ve seen indicates Mayweather is a puss. I don’t think I’ve seen one positive or likeable thing come out of that guy’s yap. Boxing is a dead sport anyways, tell them to learn how to do some MMA if they want to run their mouths.
It’s amazing, someone is already writing a book about Linsanity…isn’t it a bit too soon? We are in like the introduction or first chapter of it, and someone is trying to cash in already? Fucking new yorkers with their greedy and douchebag ways!
Oh yeah, Fuck Rondo!
@47, where would this league or tournament take place. You have commenters from Cali, Seattle, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, Dallas, Denmark, Utah, Miami, and there has to be someone here from NY. Next question, who is paying for this trip?