We Love Gus Johnson

11.27.07 10 years ago 5 Comments
IMAGE DESCRIPTIONGus Johnson

Our favorite basketball play-by-play man Gus Johnson narrates Knick games with enough passion to make a chess match sound exciting (his NCAA Tournament work is the stuff of legend). Now he’s using his skills in another business endeavor, gusjohnsonsports.com, where he peddles $2 “Gustones” for every major pro sport for every major pro team.

Each tone in the Pro Basketball collection is vintage Gus, and they all go the same way: “[Insert city here] World Champions! It could happen â€“ believe!” Oh it could happen, Gus. But it’s just kind of tough to imagine when you say, “Iguodala, left siddddeee, got it! Philly, World Champions!”

Check out the hoop tones HERE.

