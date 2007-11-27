We Love Gus Johnson

Our favorite basketball play-by-play man Gus Johnson narrates Knick games with enough passion to make a chess match sound exciting (his NCAA Tournament work is the stuff of legend). Now he’s using his skills in another business endeavor, gusjohnsonsports.com, where he peddles $2 “Gustones” for every major pro sport for every major pro team.
Each tone in the Pro Basketball collection is vintage Gus, and they all go the same way: “[Insert city here] World Champions! It could happen â€“ believe!” Oh it could happen, Gus. But it’s just kind of tough to imagine when you say, “Iguodala, left siddddeee, got it! Philly, World Champions!”
Check out the hoop tones HERE.
Gus Johnson is the man. I remember listening to Gus getting crazy hyped when he called the last minute for the winnnnnnnnn…. I wanted to trey-and-go right in my living room. Gus is getting well-deserved light at the Garden. I hope he remains for a long-time.
Gus Johnson is awesome.
Gus Johnson is great and is underrated. MSG network needs to get him off the radio and give him more camera time. His play-by-play commentary is passionate.
He’s a nice dude too. I met him quite a few times a Hoop-it-Up and other such events.
Gus-n-Clyde baby…Gus-n-Clyde
