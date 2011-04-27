More Evidence That Kobe Is Actually The One Playing Iron Man; Indiana Has Gone Fishin’

Hey Kobe Bryant, weren’t you supposed to be injured? If Chris Paul is the master of flopping and drawing ridiculous fouls than KB is the ultimate injury-milker. L.A. dodged a bullet in Game 5 against the Hornets, withstood a lights-out start from N.O. to run away by 16 in the second half. L.A. dominated inside with Andrew Bynum (18 points, 10 rebounds), and after an explosive first quarter where we thought he might even top his Game 4 numbers, CP slowed down … The Hornets came out scorching in the first quarter, cashing in on nearly 80 percent of their shots. No one will confuse New Orleans with the Phoenix Suns of yesteryear â€“ they aren’t even an average offensive team â€“ but yet they went through the L.A. defense like it was nothing. Paul (20 points, 12 assists), Trevor Ariza (22 points) and Marco Belinelli (21 points) all went to work. Phil Jackson needs something more than Zen to cure this. L.A. appears disinterested and out of shape at exactly the wrong time. Despite L.A.’s win, the Hornets were still doing whatever they wanted to up until the final three minutes of the first half before Kobe (19 points) got his Chris Brown on. Look at me now. Bryant had a dunk over the top of Emeka Okafor that was about five years late. There aren’t too many plays that make us say wow, that one did. Apparently, it revved up the Lakers’ engines as they immediately hit the guests with a little 14-7 mini run to end the half. You want a poster? Here ya go. In the secone half, KB had a left-handed jam that had us shaking our heads as well … Can we set something straight? Not to pull on Kobe’s legend-status cape, but the man is a genius at working the media with his injuries. He’s tough as hell and will play through a lot of things, but he also makes sure the media gets it when it comes to his issues, problems and bruises. Bryant loves all of this. He loves the drama. He loves the status that comes with it. He loves being considered the toughest boss to ever play the game … Random text from one of our boys last night: Yo, whatever happened to Tim Thomas? Well, he got old and no one wanted him. He hasn’t been relevant since a two-month period in 2006 when he woke up and was a huge factor in the playoffs. Before that, he hadn’t been good since like 2002. Who’s this playoff season’s Tim Thomas? … Was there anyone out there even remotely surprised that Orlando came out gunning, shooting down the Hawks by 25? They might not win this series, but they won’t die without both pistols spitting. J.J. Redick (14 points) was taking it back to Duke, drilling jumper after jumper to start the game. They were so into it we actually saw Hedo Turkoglu give a fist pump. Hey Orlando, maybe if some of your players weren’t sleepwalking for the past week and a half, you wouldn’t be on the brink of a messy summer. Just a thought … Jason Richardson had 17 points in his return from the suspension. Is this the start of something big in the Magic Kingdom, and the end of Atlanta’s run? Dwight Howard, who had just eight points and eight rebounds, predicted earlier that if they were to win Game 5, they could win it all. Probably not. If anything, this reveals just who the Magic are: phonies … The Hawks started the night a brutal 5-23 from the field. The only way a team can start out that bad, no matter what kind of defense the other team is playing, is if they blatantly decide not to show up, like Ryan Reynolds in Smokin’ Aces or Jay-Z with any verse post-American Gangster. They ended up shooting just 36 percent for the game and didn’t threaten Orlando once. If it wasn’t for Josh Smith (22 points, 11 rebounds), it would’ve been super ugly … Did we mention energy played a big part in the games last night? The Bulls came out exactly like Orlando did, full of hot air and jumpy legs and murdered Indiana, 116-89. We think we can speak for everybody when we say no one figured we would have to wait until the first quarter of Game 5 to find the real Chicago Bulls. The fact that it took this long is really kind of weird, but we finally found them. The Bulls dropped 36 points in the opening frame to put the pressure on Indiana. The Pacers did eventually cut it to four in the third, but Derrick Rose (25 points) shook off foul trouble and engineered a game-ending 23-8 run … Danny Granger (20 points) was solid again for the Pacers, but for most of the series, he was outplayed by Luol Deng (24 points, seven assists). When your best player can’t even show out and kill Deng, things aren’t looking good … We don’t know what’s cooler, the fact that after the game, Joakim Noah (14 points) went into the stands to catch up with his grandfather, who came all the way from Cameroon and had never seen him play in he NBA before, or what Noah said afterwards about him: “He’s 72, but he’s always ready to party.” … Why was Greg Anthony with TNT last night? Have they made a late-season deal? … We’re out like ankle issues.
Good win for the Lakers but the whole “turnin it off and on” thing is eventually gonna backfire against a deeper team
SB: The jab at Jay-z was so unneccasary, whoever wrote this has no knowledge of hip hop
Do these people actually listen to music or do they just skim through it? Jay-Z’s verses still> most rappers out. So appalled anyone?
The Hornets are out-gunned but not out-coached. Paul is a great leader and the best PG in the world. Monty Williams and his staff have had their squad well prepared to compete and possibly win every game so far this series. For sure, the Lakers are underachieving but don’t sell New Orleans short. They deserve serious kudos, and the series is far from over.
well, there is always attention to kobe’s injuries. but one thing is sure: he plays trough no matter what. and it’s not his fault that we live in times where everything gets overblown in media. its not like he wanted wheelchair and then came back to the game, like certain “i’m best player in the world”. plus, its hard to find a match to lbj’s elbow year or two ago. at least kobe always says his ankle/finger/knee/back are fine. i just hate players who keep saying: my knee/ankle what ever is bad, but i won’t use that as excuses. and they keep repeating that over and over. well, if you don’t want to use it as excuse shut the fuck up. anyway, great game by the lakers, important win. lets hope they will play better and better as playoffs go toward june.and those dunks by kobe were nasty.
Soul snatcher. That dunk was the business !! We were starting getting our crap together but that slam was the game-changer right there.Nice to see the whole Laker squad show up.Told my boys,any lesser point guard and this series is a non-issue.Chris is bad news.
@ don cosign
Not even album,dime pretty much means to say every verse on the blueprint 3 was bullshit.Fuck outta here!Shit’s not in my regular rotation like BP,RD,or Vol 3., but really..every verse huh ?
Welcome back orlando.Dimefam, all i’m gonna say is brace y’selves for QQ.He’s coming lol !
We finally get some closure on the CHI series.Next up,MIA and OKC and MEm.Let’s dispense with the bullshit and move to round two already.
Greg Anthony was like the uninvited guest at your party…it was kind of awkward.
Kobe wasnt fucking around at all. Did not see those 2 dunks coming at all. With that Chris Brown line, i thought it meant he was giving them the 5 finger treatment. Oh and change that Jay-Z reference to anything T.I. has done since King or any Smack written since Austin left THEN itll make sense
On another note: I thought Tim Thomas had issues with his wife’s health that he couldnt play this season cause I remember seeing something like that written here?
about Tim Thomas…shouldn’t a site dedicated to basketball know these types of things? Even if it is obscure…
He was with the Mavericks last year but his wife had some health issues, so he left the team and pretty much his career to take care of her.
WTF was ” When your best player can’t even show out and kill Deng, things aren’t looking good ”
Luol Deng is a solid all-around player and Granger ain’t got that much on him.
Between that and the Jay-Z line, I’d like to know who the hater is that spewed SMACK after the club obviously….G2 Grape…sip it slow.
Anyways, Lakeshow got a taste of that Hornet blood in the water. Killer B’s holdin it down, I didn’t even think Kobe had to play the 4th. Those dunks had my blackberry battery dead in 10 minutes. I’m lovin these Hornets tho. They don’t quit. I was glued to my screen with an 13 point lead with 3 mins left cuz they got it like that.
Respect due….
Lakers in 6 lol
LMFAO @ “any Smack written since Austin left THEN itll make sense”
yeah.. Whats with the Deng hate, he’s bin puttin up similar numbers to Granger all season an is a far better all round player.
its like your on Roses nuts so bad you gotta act like his teammates are scrubs just to make him seem better.
Im not gonna argue with the Jay-Z line tho.. i don’t think he’s ever put out a good verse.
@ LMNOP
u had me till the last line.Never put out a good verse.Ever ?
Even neo-dime isn’t crazy nuff to go there..that’s how you get a 2000 comment blog full of verses lol !
Yo, yo.. why you home alone, why she out with me?
Room 112, hotel balcony
How she say Jay you can call the house for me?
There’s no respect at all
You betta check her dawg
She keep beggin’ me to hit it raw
So she can have my kids and say it was yours
How foul is she? And you wifed her
Shit, I put the rubber on tighter
Sent her home, when she entered home
You hugged her up
What the fuck is up?
She got you whipped, got your kids
Got your home, but that’s not your bitch
You share that girl, don’t let ’em hear,he’ll hurl
It’ll make ’em sick that his favorite chick
Ain’t saving it, unfaithful bitch
that’s my funniest.and that’s just the tops,for fun,shyt gets deeper.. :)
That JayZ line is completely legit and true. The second Jay worked with Lil Wayne on a track, his lyrics went to pure shit, and he picked up approx the same percentage of good music to bad music as Wayne puts out, which is about 10 to 1. If someone listens to a recent song by Jay Z, or any song by Lil Wayne (include any song by that whole piece of shit Young Money crew), can you actually explain what that song was about after listening to it? Pretty much the only summary you can make of the shit is “Young Money Cash Money Make Money I the best!”. No two lines of lyrics even have any association with each other, that music is lame wanna be metaphor after unrelated lame wanna be metaphor: “Hang it up, flatscreen…plasma…hey Nicki, hey Nicki…asthma.” or “If you could turn back time…Cher. you used to be here now you gone…Nair”.
Drake was pretty good when he was unknown, then he mixes up with Lil Wayne and turns into complete shit. Pretty much the only guy who has come into contact with Lil Wayne and not turned into a completely moronic raper is Eminem. Most of the songs that are even remotely good with Lil Wayne on them have Eminem as well. Eminem is probably the best rapper out there, and most of the people he works with actually produce some intelligent and thoughtful (or at least amusingly insulting) music. Even guys who you’d look at and think they are completely fucking retarded actually produce more quality than Lil Wayne and recent Jay Z, like fucking Yelawolf. His shit could potentially be better than either of those guys in a year now that he’s working w/ Em.
Fuck Lil Wayne. Fuck Young Money. Fuck anything done by Jay Z in the last 2-3 years. Fuck Rick Ross. Fuck Gucci Man (unless he’s talking about killing someone, then he’s kind of funny). Fuck Kanye. NONE of the music any of these guys has produced in the last 3-4 years has a shelf life of more than 3 months. NONE of the mainstream hip-hop produced now is intended to have any shelf life at all, it’s bullshit. When a guy like Soulja boy can get some radio time, it’s obvious that the entire genre of music is worthless.
No one considers Kobe to be the toughest boss to ever play the game. He’s Jordan’s kid brother. Tries so hard to be the man, but he’s a fugazi.
Honestly, he’s ALWAYS saying that he’s hurt or sick or on his period or something stupid. Jordan’s flu game was incredible because he actually admitted that he wasn’t invincible. Kobe is like Paul Pierce in this way: they can perform when hurt, but they always let us know that they have a boo boo. Aw.
second control.. my thoughts exactly.. half of these rappers are homosexuals so when you ‘fans’ are listening to their music know WHO your listening to..
Awesome post about MJ’s “flu game” in the 1997 NBA Finals:
[www.nbaplayoffs2011.org]
umm Tim Thomas retired from the Mavs to take care of his sick wife…
@ Control Tell’em why you mad son!!!
Tech
Alright I don’t think a lot of the people here listen to hip hop cause for u to say jigga hasnt put out a good verse since AG u crazy jigga did his thing on drake lights up
Now to @Young Gunner how u going to say nothing pass king like paper trail not a good album u could have at least said after that album
@control now Wayne is doing his thing in hiphop so u can’t hate on him for getting money that what he is in the business for to….went to the wayne concert when he was out here in new Orleans and didn’t make my top 5 but u can’t shoot down Wayne like he not good (borderline good) cause he wounldnt have as many bandwagoners but I’m goin to cut to the chase and say how u not going to say kanye not good….come son he like the best all around rapper out there now college drop is his best cd and LR was good to….but sorry Kayne likes to try new things in hiphop
So stop comparing these rappers to their great albums to the stufff they put out cause the record label wants them to….nas hasn’t put anything really except for untitled but let’s not forget that jigga said he dumb down his lines to make more money now back to smack and not rap
Bulls got a massive number of assists from the refs in this series. That series should be 3-2 right now. More and more as I watch games I see how the NBA is rigged.
Noah is a pussy, too, throwing his elbows at eye level. Man up, son.
Suberzat
I can hate on Wayne all I want, what that little fuckin midget going to do? It don’t mean shit anyways, cause as you said, he’s still making his money. The main reason WHY he is making money is because americans are fucking idiots and really don’t care about lyrical content or quality when it comes to music, just decent flow and a nice beat. It’s hard to tell that Lil’ Wayne’s lyrics suck because he’s damn near impossible to understand half the time.
You can make me a believer though Suberzat. Just name me one moderately well known Lil Wayne song that you can summarize as being about SOMETHING. I ain’t talking about “yeah, this song is about…young money” or “well, he’s talking about being the best”. Guy produces 10 or 20 shitty songs that are bullshit to every single 1 good or aight song he has. You can’t really dispute that, even the most twisted tastes can’t define most of his shit as “good”.
Since it is clearly a slow day in all things NBA
Hip-hop is all about marketing, you can be a great salesman pushing a horrible product (Lil Wayne) or you can be a horrible salesman pushing a great product (Lupe). The name of the game is to make money. If Wayne’s shitty music sells, what incentive does he have to not put out shitty music?
I just want to know..
Why the hell we keep WACKIN Okafor??? i mean can someone PLEASE deck fuckin Carl Landry?? lol
And that man Kobe????? thats one bad moooofffooooo lol
I miss Ariza tho.. the man was perfect for our team offensively and is a solid irritant on defense.. BUT we do need RonRon for the upcoming Kevin Durants and the Paul Pierces.. Ron aint an irritant hes a rash lol
Piece out CP3.. it was fun while it lasted.. crazy because you could seriously say the man ALONE was worth 2 wins against the 2 time defending champs.. and add Odom to list of defenders the man has burned this series.. I think hes made his way through our whole roster by now lol
Barnes played him solid on a few switches tho.. and bigups to RonRon for D’in him up solid and forcin a turnover on one sequence.. you know the man is bad when props comin for single “sequences” lol
well, i’m not much into modern music and with that modern day hip hop (i’m stuck at cypress hill/old snoop/bodycount if you can count them as hip hop/rap) but lil wayne is one of most irritating musicians now. can’t understand anything due to that autotune and everyone who uses autotune sucks big time.
and i would like to slap kanye, dude thinks he’s a king of the world.
That series went 1 game too long. @SJ what series were you watching? Seriously
And change the Jay-Z reference to anything Wayne has put out since Dedication 2.@ F&F its funny you mentioned Lupe cuz I been listening to him all morning.
ok fellas thr is a difference between hip hop and rap. hip hop meant something, rap is a means to an end. rap is the dribble tht comes out now-entertaining, sure. but not much substance. the roots, common, talib-these cats are still hip hop. thts not to say tho that drake and kanye are not putting out great music. these dudes experiment with their craft and just do wht they feel-i guess you can argue thats wht hip hop is all about. bottom line dudes hate kanye for being a dick but u cant say tht he is not a genius-musically. and with tht J line above-dude who are you? lol the intro to blueprint 3 was murder.
“you know the man is bad when props comin for single “sequences” lol”
That’s a bad bad man.
@Jdizzle – Lasers 2.0 is aight Stereo Sun & Love Letter to the Beat
In all honesty, the Pacers should be moving on. Hopefully they learn from this and Roy Hibbert practices pick n roll defense. Grizz vs Thunder shall be interesting. I’m still going with Portland as having a better chance at beating LA.
@Suberzat:
Paper Trail was awful. Couldnt find a song off that album that could get more than a couple of spins
@young gunner – LOL at the Austin left dime line.
I do appreciate people recognizing that Kobe milks the shit outta his injuries. He refused an MRI!!! He won’t let the team doctors look at it!!! HE PLAYS THROUGH EVERYTHING!!! GTFO… He’s a wheelchair away from being Paul Pierce. I did NOT see that first dunk coming though.
Best thing about the Bulls game was Noah blocking a shot, then Gibson blocked the next one and the Bulls took off on the break and Gibson was flipping out.
the cubbard must be thin
I never got the love affair people have with Jay Z. I don’t hate him, but he is overrated a little bit. He sells, he is a business, man, but he gets love that he shouldn’t. Who You Wit, Big Pimpin, those work for me, but Hard Knock LIfe and New Yooooork don’t do it. Hip hop is so bad that people jump all over Drake being the best new thing when he isn’t even very good. I don’t think he makes a top 20 of all time list.
Wayne be spitting that shit to me.And Hov still put out bangers.But its what you wanna hear everybody got different tastes.Like I dont listen to that Yelawolf or Lupe shit besides what come on the radio.But it dont mean its trash.Kobe is a monster.D-Rose is PG#1.And Deng aint trash like yall made it sound.Like Granger suppose to destroy him or something.Who the hell is Granger?Larry Bird?
And I still dont believe Kobe fingers were ever fucked up.They suppose to be so broke and dislocated but whenever he feel like it he dunk hard as shit.But turning it on and off will not bite them in the end.They did that shit for the last 3 years and aint get eliminated yet.
I thought Paper Trail was a solid album for T.I. because it (for the most part) had a focus, and lyrically T.I. was on-point.
I’m not really a hip-hop snob, though. Soulja Boy and Roscoe Dash and dudes like that don’t bother me as much because I know they’re just trying to get a party going. It’s not like Soulja Boy is trying to match Nas line-for-line; it’s not like Cali Swag District is claiming to be Wu-Tang; they’re just making dance music which is harmless.
But about basketball … Going out in 5 games, with 4 of them being competitive, is all I could really expect out of the Pacers. The Bulls were a bad matchup for them all season, so as long as they didn’t get swept they did OK.
Kobe went in. Hawks checked out. Bulls looked comfortable.
The Pacers seemed a little offended that the Bulls came in with the “playoff-style” rough play. They can dish it, but they can’t take it. I’m not going to go using strong words like “rivalry” or anything, but next season it is ON between those two teams. Did anyone else get hype when Korver threw down on the fast break? Play of the Game right there.
Has Shannon Brown been suspended yet for that elbow swing? In reference to an earlier comment, I agree that it’s strange no one on the Lakers clobbers Carl Landry. Does he just have that “it” about him and no one really wants to see him?
The Magic were due to drain some threes, and the Hawks were due to get blown the F out in an important game. And there it is…
@control tie my hands and one night only are two songs that Wayne stayed on topic
@young gunner “Every chance I get” is a banger off that paper trail
Damn, been gone for a while… Went to a vacation;That was gold.
Just a few thoughts:
1. Good win for Orlando. Yeah, that’s it, at least show some fucking heart and play like the number 4 seed.
2. Memphis beating Spurs would be the biggest 1 vs 8 upset ever. No one except a drunken ex superstar has seen that coming. (Charles Barkley, high five for you).
3. So much for NY vs Boston being a competitive series. Fuck the hype. As Basketbawfull once awesomely wrote bout the Knick’s defense, ‘If you let every opponent punch you over and over without covernbg your face, even if you punch back, you’ll probably be the one who’s gonne be knocked out’.
@ yoda eminem did Autotune and some people say he is goat of hip hop think u should stick to them oldes
No one wants to see Carl Landry, my got shot in the leg and still played ball then a week or so later got some of his teeth knocked out then came back in the game … That’s tough damn all the other talk
i want cwebb back for the show on tnt. greg anthony is boring (not in a bad sense) and should be in nba tv where the more serious analysts (Brent Barry Steve Smith etc) belong
@QQ – Your “vacation” conveniently coincided with the demise of the Magic, then they blow out the ATL and “I’m Back!”.
Coincidence. I think not. They don’t have internet on the islands?
Sporty Spice has been waiting for you!
Ohhhh… Conspiracy theories I like that.
I really wouldn’t defend how shitty my team is.
But if you like to think I was ‘running away’ from you while the Magic were eating shit from ATL, suit yourself.
I don’t see many Laker fans proclaiming that the series is a wrap. I know LA will win, but I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see the Hornets take game 6. Also, I would say that the longer the series and playoffs go, the more Kobe’s “injury” will bother him, but we know better than that now.
Dime, you suck.
Tim Thomas was wanted by the Mavs as recently as this season but he’s had to give it away o care for his crook wife.
So that was pretty cold. He’d also played well when Dirk was out for short streches and had a massive game ( from memory the one after the time where Dirk had Karl Landry’s teeth in his arm).
I’m a little annoyed, sorry.
@32 lololol I caught that too
Not showing up at all? You mean like using the wrong “then” in the second sentence?
Didn’t see this coming.
Knicks pick up Billups $14M option?
Are you serious? They could have bought him out and then signed him for less money. Who are they competing against for his services?
Does send a message to future players that the Knicks will take care of you financially but still that is a big nut.
all yall need to listen to some Dilated Peoples. Thats some hip hop right there