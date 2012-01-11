We Reminisce: Air Jordan V Retro “Laney High School” Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan
01.11.12 7 years ago 3 Comments

Speaking of Laney High School, Monta Ellis was warming up last night in the Air Jordan V Retro “Laney High School” edition. This colorway – not one of the original four from 1990 – dropped in 2000, and has not been retroed since.

Twelve years of life has yellowed the mesh windows and clear upper on this sample from the Foot Locker archives, but this shoe is still a looker.

What do you think?

Source: Foot Locker Unlocked

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Michael Jordan
TAGSAir Jordan 5Air Jordan VAir Jordan V RetroJordan BrandLaney High SchoolMichael Jordanmonta ellisStyle - Kicks and GearWe Reminisce

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP