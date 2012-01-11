We Reminisce: Air Jordan V Retro “Laney High School” Edition

Speaking of Laney High School, Monta Ellis was warming up last night in the Air Jordan V Retro “Laney High School” edition. This colorway – not one of the original four from 1990 – dropped in 2000, and has not been retroed since.

Twelve years of life has yellowed the mesh windows and clear upper on this sample from the Foot Locker archives, but this shoe is still a looker.

What do you think?

