We Reminisce: Bryce Drew’s Amazing NCAA Buzzer-Beater Dropped 15 Years Ago Today

03.13.13 5 years ago

Let’s all wish a happy birthday to one of the greatest shots in all of basketball history. 15 years ago today, No. 13-seed Valparaiso’s Bryce Drew buried this iconic buzzer beater in Oklahoma City to upset 4-Seed Ole Miss in the first round of the 1998 NCAA Tournament.

Drew drilled a shot he’d been training his whole life to make, and, it must mentioned, the play itself and the pass from teammate Jamie Sykes were both tremendous. How many times in your league have you tried to run the “Bryce Drew Play” at the end of a game? Much, much, much harder than it looks:

