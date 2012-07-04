Video: Chris Kaman Lights Up The Sky On July 4th

From everyone at Dime, we wish you a Happy Fourth of July!

Today is a great day to reminisce about our founding fathers, the signing of the Declaration of Independence and other historic events, but let’s not forget about the time Chris Kaman spent $10,000 back in 2010 on fireworks and gave western Michigan a light show it would never forget.

Chris Kaman 4th Of July Fireworks Show – Watch More Funny Videos

Enjoy the holiday, folks.

What are the best 4th of July basketball moments?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.