We Reminisce: Chris Webber’s 51-Point, 26-Rebound Demolition

We’ve seen some gaudy performances fron NBA big men over the last few days. Last night Joakim Noah went berserk with a 23-point, 21, rebound, 11-block game against Philly, and on Wednesday night Tyson Chandler had 16 points and 28 boards in “The Steph Curry Game.”

Today is Chris Webber‘s 40th birthday – another big man who could put up wild point and rebound totals when he wanted to. Check out what Webber did back in 2001, when he racked up 51 points and 26 boards against the Pacers.

What Webber did that night was AMAZING.

C-Webb’s performance came against a really, really good Indiana Pacers team that would find itself on the cusp of a championship a short time later. They had great veterans around a young, atheltic Jermaine O’Neal at center.

Watch this video of Webber’s performance – he just destroys J.O. Down the stretch, when Webber takes O’Neal to the cup from the top of the key for an and-one, you can see Indiana’s Travis Best laughing on the Pacers’ bench.

