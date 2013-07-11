We Reminisce: D.J. Stephens Kissing The Rim (Gif)

Despite setting an NBA Combine record with a 46.5-inch vertical earlier this summer, D.J. Stephens went undrafted. But Stephens will get some run with the Miami Heat’s Las Vegas Summer League team later this summer, and hopefully he impresses enough to go against the Varsity defending champs in practice.

The 6-5 Memphis Tigers swingman impressed in the NCAA Tournament this past March with some monster slams and crazy blocks, but despite Stephens’crazy vertical, he was only offered a Las Vegas Summer League spot with the Miami Heat.

If he can latch on to a roster position, those infamous Miami Heat warmup lines might have a new focal point to push LeBron James to even more incredible heights.

After practice during his senior season with Memphis, Stephens decided to smooch the rim.

That wasn’t the first time Stephens had decided to play kiss-face with the iron, though. At Memphis’s midnight madness dunk contest he also puckered up for the rim.

Do you think Stephens will find an NBA roster by the team training camp rolls around?



