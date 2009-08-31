We Reminisce: DJ AM

I got to admit I was pretty shocked and saddened when I got the news that DJ AM passed away on Friday. After what he’d been through with the near-fatal plane crash last fall, I was really pulling for him to get his life back on track. Last December, he was nice enough to grant me an interview about his sneaker collection for Bounce Magazine. It wasn’t exactly hard hitting stuff, but it showed he was a big time sneakerhead. Those who followed the Philly-born DJ on Twitter, know how much of a Lakers fan he was. He regularly exchanged tweets with Lamar Odom. He was an extremely talented DJ and will be missed.
to be honest if it wasnt for the crash i wouldnt have known who he was
Not you too, Dime. Not you too.
Never really new dude but from what I have read in other reports too he was on the scene and really good.
I read one report where they found a crack pipe next to him? Hope not but in this world you never know.
R.I.P.
@ Ross
Man, you haters really can’t help yourselves…You even have hate for a RIP post. Damn.
DJ AM gave a lot of young DJ’s something to aim for.
Love him or hate him you have to admit his lifestyle kicked ass (except for the addiction).
Who cares if a crackhead dies?
@bliz289
Reread what I posted. There’s no hate there at all. Damn.
Every trendy website I’ve seen this weekend is talking about him, and I really didn’t expect it from this site. Dime is supposed to be my refuge my those places.
RIP
Not that familiar with his work, but why beat on a dead man?If I ain’t got nice shit to say about a man in his death, why say anything at all?
I think he used to date Nicole Richie, but I might be wrong.
Yeah thats my man from the Illadelph.And yeah our shit aint wash up in the 80’s we still got a crack epidemic.RIP Dog.
Getting Nicole Richie’s stank on your hang low is surely a very slow and painful way to die…damn she is nasty.
@ Ross
Yeah I hear you. We’re definitely not trying to go Perez Hilton on you. We aren’t gonna post Jon and Kate updates, but DJ AM did talk to Bounce, so it is relevant.
I’m a huge hip hop head and I never heard about him until the crash either. Was he like a club DJ or something? Or did he DJ for any artists I may have heard of? Why is he famous? Please tell me it’s not because he dated a famous chick…
Sayonara, DJ AM. Judging from that shirt in your pic, crackheads still do make sense no matter what they say. RIP, dude…
#13 he is big on doing mash ups. Did work with Travis barker (drummer from Blink 182). He wasn’t a very skilled DJ but was in the right place at the right time and knew the right people.
lol
Thanks, Dime!
Wasn’t a very skilled DJ? The guy got a co-sign from everyone from DMC champions to DJ Premier.