We Reminisce: DJ AM

I got to admit I was pretty shocked and saddened when I got the news that DJ AM passed away on Friday. After what he’d been through with the near-fatal plane crash last fall, I was really pulling for him to get his life back on track. Last December, he was nice enough to grant me an interview about his sneaker collection for Bounce Magazine. It wasn’t exactly hard hitting stuff, but it showed he was a big time sneakerhead. Those who followed the Philly-born DJ on Twitter, know how much of a Lakers fan he was. He regularly exchanged tweets with Lamar Odom. He was an extremely talented DJ and will be missed.