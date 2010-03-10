We Reminisce: Drazen Petrovic Drops 49 Points

03.10.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

Whenever you talk about guys that could have been great in the NBA, Drazen Petrovic is name that is mentioned. But most people never had the chance to see him play. The guys over at A Stern Warning found some footage of Petro from the 1987-88 (when he was playing for Cibona Zagreb) when he scored 49 points. Check out the video below:

The commentator on the clip is legendary coach Dan Peterson, who after his retirement became a popular sports commentator for many Italian television channels. As ASW points out, he’s “considered something along the lines of Marv Albert crossed with Pat Riley in Italy.”

If you have any, what are your memories of Petrovic? Who’s the greatest player you ever saw that never made a splash on the next level?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDrazen PetrovicReal StoriesWe Reminisce

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP