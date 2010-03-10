We Reminisce: Drazen Petrovic Drops 49 Points

Whenever you talk about guys that could have been great in the NBA, Drazen Petrovic is name that is mentioned. But most people never had the chance to see him play. The guys over at A Stern Warning found some footage of Petro from the 1987-88 (when he was playing for Cibona Zagreb) when he scored 49 points. Check out the video below:

The commentator on the clip is legendary coach Dan Peterson, who after his retirement became a popular sports commentator for many Italian television channels. As ASW points out, he’s “considered something along the lines of Marv Albert crossed with Pat Riley in Italy.”

If you have any, what are your memories of Petrovic? Who’s the greatest player you ever saw that never made a splash on the next level?

