We Reminisce: God Shammgod

#Video
07.14.11 7 years ago 24 Comments

God Shammgod. The best ball-handler of all-time? Possibly. The worst part about it? There is hardly any footage of him. Today, I was going through some old links/websites/YouTube videos on my favorites and found this. Not great quality, but I don’t care so I assume some of y’all won’t either. Ignore the random Taliek Brown highlight…

By the way, Bounce did a fantastic cover story on Shammgod last summer.

What do you think? Was Shammgod the best dribbler you’ve ever seen?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

