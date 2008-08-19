We Reminisce: Jordan’s first 40-point NBA game

In just his ninth pro game back in 1984, Michael Jordan hit George “Iceman” Gervin and the Spurs for 45 points, his first of obviously many 40-spots in the League. MJ went on to average 28.2 points, 6.5 rebound, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals in one of the greatest rookie seasons of all-time.
This should dead all those kobe fans in the dream team vs redeem team thread.
How should MJ dicking the Spurs change anybody opinion about dream team vs redeem team.Thats as bad as saying the US might lose to Spain because they only beat China by 30.
Speechless on some of those moves. A rookie should never be able to do those things. He made the most difficult ish look effortless.
that first move was sick!!! goddamn!!! the GOAT
That was the best 6 minutes of my day so far
What the fuck does the GOAT mean anyway?
Some lame ass east coast term?
those stats are mvp-caliber stats in the league now and he did it in his rookie year… people say its a crime that kobe only has 1 mvp and it maybe true but look at mjs stats, he should have 10 mvps…
@Mad Max
GOAT means Greatest Of All Time
I reminisce-
Kobe scores 81
Oh, fuck me right?!
That shit at 2:55 was unreal. That’s explosiveness
Lol mad max, not trying to insult you. Just stating what it meant
Can we all be greatful “Captain Marvel” didnt stick
Wow!
I’ve heard people argue about how he didn’t have a jump shot coming into the league and had to work at that. Looks to me like he had a pretty good jumper.
That foul at 2:30 shows you that Jordan’s Rules were in effect pretty early in his career. Glad to see that shady calls were being called back then.
You can tell he was going to be something great pretty early on.
Hmm … Looks like this guy can play …
Please, stop the whole MJ x Kobe. Kobe is good, and all. But he is not as good as Magic or Bird, much less, better than Jordan …
Wow, sometimes I forget………
Haha a rookie..