We Reminisce: LeBron’s Most Clutch Moment

In the midst of this surprising turn of events, and all of this bashing and crying caused by a Miami Heat meltdown, let’s take a step back for a second. 2007. Game 5. Eastern Conference Finals. I remember exactly where I was when this happened: at home, sprawled out on the couch and happy because school had just finished for the summer. Along with almost everyone else who watches basketball, I thought this performance was the start of a legacy. It didn’t matter if I wanted it to happen or not. It felt inevitable. There were so many parallels to Michael Jordan and how he finally overcame the Pistons just as LeBron had. Back in 2007, as far away as it seems now, James was on top of the world. This was supposed to be the opening act.
So before you begin to write James’ basketball epilogue, remember that anything can change. It wasn’t too long ago that you probably loved LeBron too.
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Ah, such a long time ago when he had potential. LOL!
Jordan-esque!
Too bad he hasn’t done anything close to that again…
In fact, the closest he has gotten to being clutch again was a lucky, mid-range, fade-away jumper that banked in…
And even then you have to sift through a bunch of fourth quarter bricked jumpers and forced layups where he cries for a foul afterwards in order to find the next “clutchest” moment in LeBron’s history as a player.
I totally understand why he is the king and why people argue that he is the best player in the world, or of all time already…
I caught this game in Lake Tahoe. Never liked Lebron and probably never will. At least dude is being humbled before he can be great. Part of the process to greatness.
I was waiting for him to deliver. All of Cleveland concurs with me for I witnessed nothing!
and then he didnt do anything remotely clutch for the finals..in fact..anderson verajo took the shot to win the only game they had a chance of winning against the spurs
his only other clutch moment was a lucky ass bank 3 against the magic over turk’s lazy ass
i remember where i was too. another time zone, 4.30 in the morning, watching on a slow stream. me and my buddy couldn’t believe what we saw. it was a amazing. i just noticed in this video how many different defenders he abused.
I just saw Larry Hughes at the beginning of the video. If the Cavs only got Michael Redd instead of him…
I liked the Hughes signing when it happened, but Lebron dominates the ball so much that he turns his teammates into spot up shooters…
Kinda like what he’s done to the Heat! lol
do you think its possible to practice being clutch?
@s. bucketz
get your facts straight, it wasnt a bank shot he hit over turkeyglu, and turk did close pretty fast on that shot so i dont know why you called him lazy…
[www.youtube.com]
dwade should be the man in crunch time for gods sake
yah give the ball to dwade, put if theres a way to practice clutch then i say let lebron keep bricking shots till he starts hitting them, its only the regular season like kobe would say…
you mean that clutch clutch clutch shot against orlando that ultimately helped them win the series? oh, wait.
that detroit series was sick though..
Lucky game. Lebron and clutch is like oil and water. The coach is insane. 4 straight game and Lebrick gets the final shot. Damn shame really, because Wade has be amazing for the Heat since his rookie year.
think he used up all his clutch in that game.
Now that im watching this years later, I gotta say…the pistons threw that game. Fuckin Tayshaun Prince in particular, wtf man? I’m not sayin he could hold LeBrons jockstrap but that was just a digusting display of defense. No And that drive to the basket to win the game? Everyone runs near him yet no one made an attempt to stop him from scoring. I’m not gonna knock his jumpshot it was on that game I’ll give him that but damn its gotta be easy to heat up when guys are playin matador defense on you. Im usually not one for NBA conspiracies but im pretty sure big ol bad Stern was behind this one. Just saying there is a reason he hasn’t done anything close to this nature since, not tht he isnt capable, but no one is just gonna let him take playoff games like these guys did
@ A.R. Are you saying that Piston’s team did not play defence ??? If no, then explain exactly wtf you mean? If yes, you know less about basketball then the Kardashians !!!
this pistons game was sick, no doubt! didnt remember he could shoot the ball like this. fadeaway in your face, but these are highlights so he probably missed some as well. maybe he shouldve practiced his jumper like rose did/does, and he would now be jordanesque, but lehype is going on tour in the summers, with his witness, and the chosen BLABLA!!!!
He needs alll scrubs on his team to play like that… Trade away Bosh and Wade and he will return to this form