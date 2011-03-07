We Reminisce: LeBron’s Most Clutch Moment

#Miami Heat #Michael Jordan #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.07.11 7 years ago 19 Comments

In the midst of this surprising turn of events, and all of this bashing and crying caused by a Miami Heat meltdown, let’s take a step back for a second. 2007. Game 5. Eastern Conference Finals. I remember exactly where I was when this happened: at home, sprawled out on the couch and happy because school had just finished for the summer. Along with almost everyone else who watches basketball, I thought this performance was the start of a legacy. It didn’t matter if I wanted it to happen or not. It felt inevitable. There were so many parallels to Michael Jordan and how he finally overcame the Pistons just as LeBron had. Back in 2007, as far away as it seems now, James was on top of the world. This was supposed to be the opening act.

So before you begin to write James’ basketball epilogue, remember that anything can change. It wasn’t too long ago that you probably loved LeBron too.

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Michael Jordan#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATMichael JordanReal StoriesWe Reminisce

