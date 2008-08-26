We Reminisce: Michael Jordan gives the “next Jordan” 53 points

Back in 1996, everyone was all about Grant Hill. Some clowns were even suggesting Hill, as great as he was, might have been better than Michael Jordan. Having already played a couple of games against his supposed heir apparent in his ’95 comeback season, MJ’s first two matchup with the Pistons during the following season — the historic 72-10, NBA championship one — saw him score 32 and 36 points, respectively. Then came the slaughterhouse. Hosting the Pistons in Chicago, Mike dumped 53 points (21-for-28 FG’s), 11 boards and six steals on Hill, longtime nemesis Joe Dumars and Allan Houston.
“53 points (21-for-28 FG’s)”
unreal. GOAT hands down.
Ha ha some clowns…wonder who you are referring to. That was the most absurd magazine cover I ever saw.
He did that shit on cruise control.What more can you say but THE GOAT.
there will never be another…i’m just thankful i was around to watch him do his thing
Yooo….
Did anyone else get that “I’m getting mad old” feeling, when you saw how OLD SCHOOL a broadcast from 1996 looks?! Dag
53 points on that absurd FG shooting, PLUS the 11 rebounds AND 6 steals. He does everything on both ends, combined with the ability to DESTROY the competition in games that matter. GOAT.
This made me think how special MJ is for the game. Wow.
n this is why people tend to look for the next MJ…i mean ppl cant BE the NEXT MJ..theres just too much pressure to put on a person. the guy is SIMPLY TOOOO GOOD!
MJ is sick, 21/28? Kobe’s a great player and the best of his generation but he simply isn’t as good as the GOAT
There is absolutely no comparison between Jordan and Bryant, except for the fact that Kobe modeled his game after Mike. So other than Kobe being the “I wanna be like Mike” posterchild for eternity, there will never be another MJ, so Lebron better be an Alien, cause Mike is the ultimate Human Basketball Player.