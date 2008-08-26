We Reminisce: Michael Jordan gives the “next Jordan” 53 points

Back in 1996, everyone was all about Grant Hill. Some clowns were even suggesting Hill, as great as he was, might have been better than Michael Jordan. Having already played a couple of games against his supposed heir apparent in his ’95 comeback season, MJ’s first two matchup with the Pistons during the following season — the historic 72-10, NBA championship one — saw him score 32 and 36 points, respectively. Then came the slaughterhouse. Hosting the Pistons in Chicago, Mike dumped 53 points (21-for-28 FG’s), 11 boards and six steals on Hill, longtime nemesis Joe Dumars and Allan Houston.