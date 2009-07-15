We Reminisce: Michigan beats Seton Hall for ’89 NCAA title

As I’m writing this, the final minutes of the Michigan/Seton Hall 1989 national championship game are playing on the Big Ten Network.
That game was special for me because it’s my first real cognizant memory of college basketball. Probably because the Final Four was in Seattle that year, I remember the game being on at my grandparents’ house even though neither one of them cared much for basketball. Seven years old at the time, I remember Rumeal Robinson stepping to the line and hitting the two free throws in overtime to win it.
There are two plays I don’t remember from back then, though, that stand out today as I’m watching the replay and somehow have not gone down in history right next to Robinson’s big shots.
The first happened in the second half: Robinson drove baseline, took off under the hoop, and threw down a backwards dunk that nobody saw coming. Why this isn’t one of the most replayed Big Dance moments, I still don’t know. Robinson was like 6-1 or 6-2, and he pulled off a move that (especially for the time) was amazing, like Spud Webb-level. And yet no one ever talks about it, and it’s not even included in the highlight package posted below.
The second play happened in overtime, setting up Robinson’s free throws. Down one in the final seconds, Robinson drives to the rim — you can tell he doesn’t really have a plan — and gets bailed out by maybe the worst foul call ever. Really, hit the YouTube link below and go straight to the 1:55 mark. Can you imagine the hell that would break loose if a title game in 2009 was decided by such a ticky-tack call? I wouldn’t blame Seton Hall fans if they were still complaining about that call 20 years later — it was that bad. The crazy part is that no one on Seton Hall’s side really even argues it, from P.J. Carlesimo to the players.
Oh, and enjoy Glen Rice getting buckets.
Austin, I ref, so typically I have something to say on behalf of my fellow zebras–but that was bad. Ref was out of position with four players between him and the ball. There’s a trail official with a better angle than the lead (baseline) official, who no calls the nonfoul, plus, although from his angle it appears the point loses the ball, his team remains in control, with a open J, so no disadvantage is even created if the “bump” did harm the ballhandler. Wow. That was as bad as back when TWolves vs Lakers Conference Final, where Wally fell down on his own dumb feet and Kobe got whistled for a foul without being two feet near him….although that foul didn’t win a National Championship for the Wolves.
Glen Rice was phenomenal in that tournamment!
This Five is better than the Fab Five, these guys won the tournament!
Damn, that UM squad had a lotta NBA dudes on it. Rice became the only real star, but Vaught, Mills, Higgins, Calip and Rumeal all had a sniff in the l.
Michigan never checked back after The Timeout!
Even though i’m a die hard Michigan State fan, Glen Rice is my favorite player of all time. He could get buckets at any level, and has to be one of the best 3 point shooters of all time (imo) especially since he’s 6’8″
Check out the following You Tube link to see a promo for the documentary made about that game. Its made from the Seton Hall perspective, but it provides some great insight to that “horrible” call!!! You can also buy this documentary on the Seton Hall website (www.pirateblue.com) and it will air on ESPNU and Classic in August.
[www.youtube.com]
“I wouldn’t blame Seton Hall fans if they were still complaining about that call 20 years later”
We are – one of my earlier college basketball memories as well and still the worst