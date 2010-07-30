We Reminisce: “Pistol” Pete Maravich doin’ work at LSU

OK, so none of us are old enough to actually reminisce on Pistol Pete‘s college career, but we know enough to recognize the dude was incredible. Pistol averaged 44.2 points, 6.5 boards and 5.1 assists per night at LSU. Numbers don’t lie.
Hey dime nice post its like every small mom and pop store out here in baton rouge has at least one or two photos on pistol pete in their shop and then when u go to a lsu b ball game at the p mac look around… u see y he was so good.
I like watching Pistol because his passes were on POINT… either hand, behind the back, right in the egg basket.
over 44 a game with no 3 line….wowww
Thanks for this, Pistol was a spectacular passer!
Pistol was “AND 1” b4 “AND 1”
Dude ws nice.
i saw a few off passes in that vid. I bet it sucked being his teammate tho.
But yeah dude is raw. Didn’t he die in a pickup game in his 40’s?
Literally every play had going “Wow”.
I need a Vinnie Johnson post asap. Dude was cold. I just found out who he is/was. I know I’m late, just heard it in a Curren$y verse and was like who? Lol, but I did brush up on my history real quick. Feel free to shed some more light on the topic.
ps. 44 ppg?! Damn Peter?! I knew he got it in but bless his heart, 44 is amazing
He was not only and1 before and1, he was “steve nash meets and1” before both of them :)
at 21, I knew pistol was cold, but didn’t know he was this cold. danng, 44 a game is no joke. And them passes were on point son…akward jumper though, but it seems like net everytime! nice history lesson for me.
I’ve read that he made about 13 shots per game beyond today’s 3-point line. That would give him 57 ppg. Ridiculous.
Biggest ball-hog ever. Even his passes gave more attention to himself than to the guy he passed it to.
At the same time, probably the most entertaining college player ever, and it’s not even close. He’s one of the few guys in basketball history I would gladly pay to see even if his team was the worst team in the country.
dude had some insane post moves for a guard
wow! made me decide to have a reminisce on the old school night on youtube … thanks dime! haha
pistol pete was good! kinda reminds me of john stockton. who was also a wicked baller!
