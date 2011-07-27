We Reminisce: Playing A Game Of NBA 2K1 10 Years Later

Every now and then, we all have to bring back our inner child. This weekend, my older sister hosted a small group of her friends for a weekend of socializing, relationship and wedding drama, and, of course, wine drinking. While I was perfectly willing to sit around and chit-chat with older, pretty girls, there came a point where I could no longer stand the useless blathering on – you know, why one girl’s wedding invitation was tasteful while another’s was a travesty.

Luckily, on Sunday morning, I received some backup. My sister’s best friend’s boyfriend, Kevin, showed up, which allowed me a chance to at least salvage a few hours of bro-time before the day was done. Kevin’s not too different from myself. We both like sports, and we both have our limits on how much “real world” drama we can actually stomach. So, when he asked me, “Do you, like, have an Xbox out here?” I jumped at the opportunity.

Because we were at my parents’ beach house, I had to half-heartedly tell him that no, we in fact didn’t. But seeing the disappointment in his eyes, I suddenly remembered that we did have a small room, affectionately nicknamed “The Padded Cell,” which houses old baseball gloves, dead basketballs, 1950s golf clubs, and most importantly, ancient video games.

Kevin was not ready to quit and neither was I. I led him down there and told him we had two options: Nintendo 64 or Sega Dreamcast. As much as I love N64, there’s something that’s not-so-antique about the thing. It’s timeless. I probably spent more time playing Super Smash Bros in college than I did studying, playing Xbox 360, hooking up with girls, and drinking combined, so there would be nothing nostalgic or special about running Kevin in a game of Smash or Mario Kart. The decision was made: we dusted off the old Dreamcast, grabbed two controllers, popped open the disk drive and saw the only game that ever mattered: NBA 2K1.

After struggling for a while to get a game from 2001 to work on an HD TV made in 2010, we saw the old Dreamcast logo pop up on the screen and we knew we were in business. As soon as NBA 2K1‘s epic opening montage started rolling, the memories started coming back to me. The great thing about this opening was that it uses real NBA footage. Travis Best streaks in for a lefty layup. Allen Iverson, who graces the game’s cover, crosses up a defender as the crowd cheers. The chilling opening sequence closes with Kobe jumping into Shaq‘s arms after the Lakers win their first championship.

The thinking behind using a life-like opening montage was that the game play would be equally as realistic. For 2001, this was actually true, with the exception of the bogus announcers who seemed to think that some NBA teams actually had a “rabbit’s foot” hanging in the locker room. But putting aside the fake announcing team, no game had managed to design such accurate facial features and body attributes like Jason Williams‘ tattoos or Rasheed Wallace‘s headband.

As we started playing, I was pleasantly surprised that Kevin was able to match me in both gaming acumen and knowledge of early 2000s NBA rosters. Choosing sides for game one, we settled on two mid-level teams we thought would match up well: the Warriors and the Pistons.