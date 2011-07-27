We Reminisce: Playing A Game Of NBA 2K1 10 Years Later

Luckily, on Sunday morning, I received some backup. My sister’s best friend’s boyfriend, Kevin, showed up, which allowed me a chance to at least salvage a few hours of bro-time before the day was done. Kevin’s not too different from myself. We both like sports, and we both have our limits on how much “real world” drama we can actually stomach. So, when he asked me, “Do you, like, have an Xbox out here?” I jumped at the opportunity.
Because we were at my parents’ beach house, I had to half-heartedly tell him that no, we in fact didn’t. But seeing the disappointment in his eyes, I suddenly remembered that we did have a small room, affectionately nicknamed “The Padded Cell,” which houses old baseball gloves, dead basketballs, 1950s golf clubs, and most importantly, ancient video games.
Kevin was not ready to quit and neither was I. I led him down there and told him we had two options: Nintendo 64 or Sega Dreamcast. As much as I love N64, there’s something that’s not-so-antique about the thing. It’s timeless. I probably spent more time playing Super Smash Bros in college than I did studying, playing Xbox 360, hooking up with girls, and drinking combined, so there would be nothing nostalgic or special about running Kevin in a game of Smash or Mario Kart. The decision was made: we dusted off the old Dreamcast, grabbed two controllers, popped open the disk drive and saw the only game that ever mattered: NBA 2K1.
After struggling for a while to get a game from 2001 to work on an HD TV made in 2010, we saw the old Dreamcast logo pop up on the screen and we knew we were in business. As soon as NBA 2K1‘s epic opening montage started rolling, the memories started coming back to me. The great thing about this opening was that it uses real NBA footage. Travis Best streaks in for a lefty layup. Allen Iverson, who graces the game’s cover, crosses up a defender as the crowd cheers. The chilling opening sequence closes with Kobe jumping into Shaq‘s arms after the Lakers win their first championship.
The thinking behind using a life-like opening montage was that the game play would be equally as realistic. For 2001, this was actually true, with the exception of the bogus announcers who seemed to think that some NBA teams actually had a “rabbit’s foot” hanging in the locker room. But putting aside the fake announcing team, no game had managed to design such accurate facial features and body attributes like Jason Williams‘ tattoos or Rasheed Wallace‘s headband.
As we started playing, I was pleasantly surprised that Kevin was able to match me in both gaming acumen and knowledge of early 2000s NBA rosters. Choosing sides for game one, we settled on two mid-level teams we thought would match up well: the Warriors and the Pistons.
Is the lockout over yet?
AMAZING post Mike. This makes me wish I still had Kobe Bryant Courtside. I remember back in college, we decided to play a bunch of old games one Saturday…a lot of them were still fun to play, but any sports games got old after about five minutes. Kudos to you for sucking it up the whole game haha
The fake announcing teams in the early nba and nfl 2ks were some of the best to ever do it
This is a great piece! I feel like I was there.
This is the funniest thing I’ve read all day! Damn! lmbo
This was easily the best article about NBA 2K1 I have read all day!
I’ll never forget seeing NBA 2K for the 1st time. It was at Tampa Bay Mall and Babbage’s/Electronic Boutique had it on display on TV. That shit stopped everybody in their tracks the store was full and the crowd was so big that security had to be called because 4 stores were blocked off because everybody was trying to see it. Never before & since have I seen a game have that effect.
Sounds like a perfect house party. Something for everyone.
Any news about A.I? How is he doing in Turkey?
That NBA 2K series consumed an inordinate amount of time in college, which was reflected in my GPA.
^^ hilarious and well said.. and sadly true for me as well.
WOW. this article brought me waaaay back. from the slammed controllers and dismantled GPA, it was worth every epic game i had with 2K1. I ran $hit with the Knicks’ 1-2 punch of Sprewell and Houston.
GREAT article.
Oddly enough, the first nostalgic thing this prompted for me was, “Where in the world is Travis Best?”
This is definitely a nice read. Reminisced to back in the day playin 2K1 lol. I was killin it with the old Clips crew of Andre Miller, Q Richardson, D Miles, Odom, Brand, KandiMan and my main dog Piatkowski!