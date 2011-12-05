We Reminisce: Rare Magic Johnson Highlights

As the editor of this video (nonplayerzealot4) says in the description: This is an attempt at creating the first definitive mixtape for Magic Johnson. How have we gone this long without one? Magic was the type of cat who probably has dozens of gems waiting to be revealed. He could’ve had the greatest pass ever seen in the middle of an East Coast swing in the dead of winter in a third quarter blowout against Cleveland, and yet no one might’ve seen it. Finally, some of those plays are coming to light. While I’m not a big fan of mixes solely sticking with the play-by-play audio, it’s completely necessary here. Chick Hearn was a beast during his day, and you can’t have Magic without him. Hit the jump to check the video out.
What is your favorite highlight from Magic’s career?
Honestly… did they even play D in these highlights. LMAO.
That guy is an absolute genius!!
Dope vid! My all time favorite player.. Dont think you could come oup with one single all time great play…
7 footers clogging up the paint and taking charges like statues has completely killed any potential magic-type fastbreak-3-on-2 passes-in-the-lane
Amazing!!
3:37-4:08 dank
love magic and still argue he’s the best of all time by my personal criteria- wins, makes everyone on the team better, is graceful about it
I made this vid. Thanks to anyone who enjoyed it. Thumbs down to the Knicks fan in the 1st comment who thinks I should have somehow demonstrated defense in a video that was primarily made to show fastbreaks and converted assists. Sorry I couldn’t find the zones and disgusting flops that we see in today’s game.
I prefer this style of compilation to most any mix. Simple, straightforward. Mixes too often cut plays down to 2-3 sec flashes, making it hard to appreciate the move in the context of how difficult or special it was IN-game. A vid like this for Kobe or Bron would be great, but it’s probably not in the cards.
i love it! and Magic was the man! poetry in the motion.
@NPZ
Settle down man. I think the 1st comment was directed at the 80’s teams back then not playing real D in these highlights. He wasn’t asking you to put in defensive highlights. And even if he was, you should be able to take constructive criticism.
@Kwan
and I completely disagree that fastbreaks cant be done anymore because of flopping. That makes no sense at all. Derrick Rose, Westbrook, John Wall, Lebron, Wade, and all of those guys have no problem starting and finishing fastbreak plays.
4:45 – 4:55 – no look bounce pass, damn it looks so easy when magic does it but I’ve never seen that in a game. so many great passes, It sucks that I missed his playing days.
Chick Hearns is the GOAT!!! Im sick of hearing stu lantz doing the lakers games. He is turrible
“any questions?!”