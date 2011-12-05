We Reminisce: Rare Magic Johnson Highlights

As the editor of this video (nonplayerzealot4) says in the description: This is an attempt at creating the first definitive mixtape for Magic Johnson. How have we gone this long without one? Magic was the type of cat who probably has dozens of gems waiting to be revealed. He could’ve had the greatest pass ever seen in the middle of an East Coast swing in the dead of winter in a third quarter blowout against Cleveland, and yet no one might’ve seen it. Finally, some of those plays are coming to light. While I’m not a big fan of mixes solely sticking with the play-by-play audio, it’s completely necessary here. Chick Hearn was a beast during his day, and you can’t have Magic without him. Hit the jump to check the video out.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What is your favorite highlight from Magic’s career?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.