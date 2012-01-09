We Reminisce: Ronnie Price Destroys Carlos Boozer

01.09.12

In last night’s Suns/Bucks blowout game, the Phoenix announcers spent a chunk of gametime talking about Ronnie Price‘s hops after he took off on a layup from well outside the lane and then caught an alley-oop a few minutes later. The discussion led to them discussing this hellacious dunk that Price put on Carlos Boozer back in 2006 when Price was a member of the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns announcers said that Price started out wearing No. 7 as a tribute to his idol, Kevin Johnson, who had a few of these types of dunks himself back in the day.

