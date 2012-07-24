We Reminisce: Rudy Fernandez Lays A Gold-Medal Worthy Slam On Dwight Howard

07.24.12 6 years ago

Rudy Fernandez just didn’t work out in the NBA, something that’s easy to understand considering his greatest moment came a few months before he even put on a Trail Blazers uniform in 2008. Fernandez was four years ahead of his time when he did what every Magic fan wishes he could do right about now and dunked right in the mug of Dwight Howard in the 2008 Olympic gold medal game. Though that moment in an eventual U.S. win is a far cry from an exhibition game, today’s U.S. friendly against Spain at 4:30 p.m. ET in Barcelona is the perfect time to reminisce about one of the nastiest dunks ever in Olympic play.

Fernandez left Denver in July for a three-year deal with Real Madrid, and Howard’s not even on this Dream Team. That rules out any chance of a re-enactment in the considerable future, and is the perfect reason to replay the original.

