We Reminisce: The 2007 “We Believe” Warriors Playoff Run

Before 2007, the last time the Warriors had made the playoffs,was a rookie,was mesmerizing defenders with his potent between-the-legs/crossover combo, andwas sniping jumpers from long range, sporting his trademark military haircut. After coaching this group of future Hall of Famers,was fired the following season after a slow start. Nelson then made a short stop at MSG, coaching with the Knicks before making Dallas his home for the next eight years. In Dallas, Nellie then led the Mavs to five-straight playoff seasons before resigning in 2005 and retaining his job as general manager.

After stepping down from what many believed would be his last coaching job, Nelson was re-hired by the Warriors after leading them to the playoffs and a 50-32 record 11 years prior. The 11-year Nellie-less playoff drought became the second-longest postseason absence for an organization in league history, before finally ending in 2007.

In the first round of the 2007 Playoffs, the Warriors matched up against a loaded Dallas Mavericks team that dominated the regular season with a 67-15 record, good enough for the sixth-best all-time regular season record. Golden State came into the postseason giving up an abysmal 106.9 points per game, placing them dead last in the NBA. However, while defense may win championships, a fast-paced, high-powered offense may get you out of the first round.

This style of play (Nellie-ball) had Golden State among the NBA’s elite scoring teams (106.5 points a game, second in NBA) and allowed for a team full of moving parts to alternate scoring and distributing roles. The Warriors had five players (who would all become NBA journeymen) average double-figures in the playoffs — with three of them putting up 19 plus per night. A scary thought is that the player who may have become the best out of the bunch only averaged eight points per game in his second year with the team. You may know him as Monta Ellis.

While Monta may have not been a major playoff contributor at that point, the five double-digit contributors were, for the most part, in the prime of their careers. Baron Davis put up silly numbers in the regular season with over 20 points and eight assists per game, and was primed for a euphoric playoff run where he upped his numbers to over 25 points a game on 51 percent shooting. B. Diddy’s acrobatic finishes and command from the point set the tone early and helped shape one of the most exciting playoff performances in postseason history.

The hype around the series (No. 1 versus No. 8) was recognized immediately, being that Donnie Nelson was returning to Dallas, the place he previously called home for over a decade as both coach and GM of the Mavericks. Nelson would face-off with his former player and the man whom he chose to be his successor, head coach Avery Johnson.

Dallas was a dominant force, entering the playoffs with the league’s best record behind franchise player Dirk Nowitzki, who averaged just under 25 points and nine rebounds per game on the year. Josh Howard was also having a breakout season, putting up 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest, and Jason “The Jet” Terry had already showcased his clutch gene in the previous year’s playoff run to the NBA Finals, putting up 19 points per game. The defending Western Conference champions would have been a handful for anyone, but Golden State was a unique and somewhat irregular squad.

A year after Bay Area rapper E-40 ghost-rode his whip all over MTV Jams with “Tell Me When To Go,” the Warriors were ready to wreak havoc as the league’s most fast paced team (by number of possessions per 48 minutes). Davis was already established as one of the most exciting and animated players, but he wasn’t alone. Stephen Jackson and Jason Richardson were dynamic volume scorers who attempted 14 threes per game. Matt Barnes served as a crucial glue guy who showed up in multiple statistical categories, and Al Harrington fit in seamlessly into Nelson’s high octane offense, adding to Golden State’s firepower with his length and athleticism. Ellis, athletic Frenchman Mickael Pietrus and forward Andris Biedrins would fill out the remainder of the Warriors playoff rotation.

Keep reading for more on one of the most exciting playoff teams ever…