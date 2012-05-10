We Reminisce: The Best NBA Playoff Series Ever

05.10.12

Seven games. Four overtimes. One hundred and eight lead changes. No Kevin Garnett (outside of him mean mugging a lot on the bench), but a whole lot of drama. The 2009 Eastern Conference First Round Series between Boston and Chicago was tighter than the Virgin Mary, and it spawned everything from a ridiculous Ben Gordon contract to a budding rivalry between Derrick Rose and Rajon Rondo. With the Bulls and Celtics both playing in big Game 6’s tonight, we figured we’d take a look back at one of the greatest playoff series we’ve ever seen.

Was this the best playoff series ever?

