We Reminisce: White Chocolate

Last night might’ve been the beginning of the end. Even though they’ve had five years of ineptitude, before that the Sacramento Kings had come to represent everything fun and entertaining about this new generation of basketball. Run-n-gunning, threes, ball movement, forget the fundamentals, lets hijack the scene. Now, it might all be over. The move to Anaheim could kill the Kings as we know them, but it won’t kill history.
Some of our readers questioned me last week when I wrote the “We Reminisce” piece on the old Sacramento Kings, specifically the 2002 team that nearly won a championship. They asked, “How do you not mention Jason Williams?” or “One line? He needs more than that.” You’re damn right he needs more than that. I did that for a reason, for fear that if I started down the White Chocolate path, he would take it all over, would outshine everyone. Now that I am writing this, it’s actually hard. Everyone has that player they grew up with and emulated. Now try telling why.
You couldn’t go halfway with J-Will. You had to go all in or all out. You couldn’t celebrate the behind-the-back flicks if you didn’t do the same with the missed 35-footers. It’s not the plays we still celebrate. It’s the player. It’s the attitude. He used to get hate for his outbursts, like the time in Sacramento he got into it with fans or the time in Memphis he snatched a reporter’s pen away and told him he wasn’t getting any interviews or the time in Orlando he went so wild even Matt Barnes had to laugh. We loved it.
Before his back gave out, back before his knees weakened, he would fly around the court like a crazed hyena, never slowing down, never thinking, playing on instinct and whipping the ball around his head, through his legs, left-to-right, to a trailer, to the wing, to the rim. People loved seeing him break off Gary Payton in Seattle or pulling out the cuffed, fake-behind-the-back. No one pushed it harder at a more frenetic pace, no one had the same high dribble and no one had the same purple Hyperflights. But his real fans, the ones who shaved their heads when he did, the ones who watched his tapes for hours to try to perfect his pull-up jumpers or even the ones who only wore the knee bands because he did, they relished the craziness more than the highlights. They remember the stuff they can’t remember, not the plays you see on YouTube, but the blown passes or the wild long jumpers, all the stuff that is forever lost, buried somewhere deep inside that arena.
He was the basketball-dribbling Pootie Tang. Some people won’t ever understand. They won’t get the draw, how a skinny dude with a dragon tattoo on one shoulder and a panther on the other, from the heart of West Virginia, could dribble a ball with the swagger of a pimp, could make another skinny dude with no tattoos from rural western Maryland do the same, could make that kid put on garden gloves, sneak into empty racquetball courts with no light besides a tiny window, and dribble for hours, watching his shadow.
he was fun to watch. wish there are more players like him
JWill did things his way….Much respect…
Man, Dime. Thanks for this! I’ve been a die hard Lakers fan all my life and always hated the Kings. But it was hard not to like J-Will. His behind the back fakes puts Rondo to shame. His elbow pass has never been attempted since either. This dude brought some serious flash into the L. We need that now.
Jason had all-star level talent. Part of what kept him down was half coaching and half his attitude.
I’ve really enjoyed Sweeney’s articles lately but this one fell short for me. I like his use of imagery but there were parts in this piece that didn’t make sense….
“…could make that kid put on garden gloves, sneak into empty racquetball courts with the lights turned off, and dribble for hours, watching his shadow.”
How can you watch a shadow if no lights are on?
Way he broke off gary payton was a damn near religious experience at the time. Kept rewinding it like ‘did this kid just do that to the glove’.
the elbow pass.Bananas.He along with that pass happy squad made Kings bball must see tv.
@Jay …I should’ve clarified…that was from personal experience…I used to do that all the time, and the door always had a little window to look in…no lights on inside, but a little light always came through that window and had me chasing my shadow
People also forget to realize he was one of the best ballhandlers EVER. His Ast:TO ratio was insane. No matter how wild he seemed, he was always under control.
no offense but there’s olny 1 white boy u’d put in the top 15 ever.
i have, (IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER) my top 15 ever
jordan, magic, kareem, bill russell, malone, shaq, kobe, lebron, barkley, the big O, MOSES MALONE, wilt chamberlain, dr j and tim duncanand even olajuwon.
the lone leader of the white people, (excluding pure internationals) bird, with a bench of mchale, stockton, jerry west, havlecik, bob pettit (unfamiliar to many uneducated fans of the game), bill walton, rick barry, cousy, pistol pete, ainge, chris mullin, lambieer, mark price, and eh why not christian laettner.
basically there is only one guy on the white boy list u could eek in the black guy squad.
****my point does this mean something? or is this just not definitive enough to draw a conclusion?****
That elbow pass is one of the only time I’ve jumped up and ran around my house trying to gather everything that had a pulse to watch the replay with me.
My heart broke the day he was traded to Memphis. My 55 went in the closet and didn’t see light again for years.
@Sweeney
Ahhhhh. I see. When reading your article, I figured you were talking about your own experience and his influence on you.
Even though I felt this one wasn’t exactly my favorite of your pieces, you’ve been writing great articles lately. Keep up the good work.
@bieber…where do u rank jason williams in the last 15yrs out of white american players
n how do u rank players u DIDNT watch yr in n yr out like Russell,Wilt,n etc
im not questionin do u know their history but u know NUMBERS dont tell everything
Yes! Thanks Sean for spotlighting on my man Jwill. I was one of the critics from ur last article on the Kings, glad u could redeem urself. I was one of those white kids at the age of 12-13 who shaved his head during summer ball days, being a guard wearing a big man’s #55, wearing knee bands (I was barely a teen, I didnt have knee problems yet haha) went out and tried to buy all his shoes, still have the flashy all black hyperflights in the closet. I got over 30 vhs tapes of home editing of jwill highlights, games, interviews, etc. Classic footage ive yet to seen on youtube, trying to figure a way to get it on a dvd or make my own mixes, the world needs a refresher course in White Chocolate. Hope he can play in one game in the playoffs for Memphis, steal one from the Spurs!
most def a good read
“He was the basketball-dribbling Pootie Tang. Some people won’t ever understand.”
you should jus retire now maaayn…this was the greatest line ever written on dimemag.com…hands down
@Jay…appreciate that man.
@miller126 Grab yourself a dvd editor/copier…or better yet, send it all to me and I’ll do it for free! haha I did the same thing, made full-season mixes, and had them all accidentally erased when I switched computers. Sucked.
********* @ ctkennedy,
i’ve watch a hefty ammount of their documented games of those players .
and i’ve reserached there career paths, hence, accolades, social media, injuries, etc.
even so, regardless of wheter or not i did is irrelevant, cuz what i said any analyst would agree.
1 top white guy in TOP 15 EVER. bird, no question, end of argument
GUYS IF YOU WANNA REBUT, LOOK AT POST # 9 AND # 12
(also posts #17-19)
@Sean Sweeney I just might have to do that, got a few hightlights from the 99-00, but most of the my games are from the 00-01 season, alot of highlights and games from his memphis days, and a lof of Miami games. Its tough for me to send those out, afraid of never seeing them again. A lot memories from my childhood and teen days watching and recording on the ol vhs player. I just might have to work something out with you tho, theyre mainly just collecting dust and I have no clue whats on some of them.
@miller126 & @Sean Sweenety – Please make this happen.
Sweeney*
“Some of my favorite mixes, big thanks to clasicosenaccion and samgar55!”
Beiber, man, noone in the right mind would rank Barkley top 15 all time … not even close.
But this is about Whit E-boy, and he was dope, loved watching him!
awesome stuff!!!!
passion for the game of basketball in its purest form.
wow, u just dont know talent and workman ship combined if barkley isn’t in your top 15.
Barkley aint better than Garnett,Dirk,or Pippen
People overhype J Will way too much. He was fun to watch for sure, but other than that, his contributions are greatly exaggerated. He cost the kings more games than he won. Webber and Vlade’s foreign persuasion brought back the kings more than anything. Bibby was a bigger threat with that squad. He won a ring only because of Shaq and Wade. Don’t celebrate a career 11 pt 6 asst player for anything more than the entertaining sideshow that he was. Antoine Walker > J Will
EPIC!
Thanks for the memories Sean.
I was this article.
I made a Jason Williams highlight tape before youtube, before burnable DVD’s, before Tivo, just a VCR and a VHS. I had to pray a network might play a Kings game here in Canada. Before The Score, before court surfing, before basketball was “cool” in the true north strong and free. An e boy wannabe staying up late to fuel my passion. Stop..record…stop…record…rewind…stop…record…pause
Thanks Sweeney!
RIP whit eboy!
barkley’s better than dirk, his soft ass shoots 3s as a 7 footer, is he known for rebounding? barkley is a good big, dirk is a sf in a pf body. barkley wuld eat his mom for dinner
mentioning kg and pippen only strengthens my argument.
ur so dumb ur missing my point.
i sed which white guy other than bird would eek in the black guy team
ctkenneddy , are u a nutrag?
@Jon Crotty
J-Will’s got that “cult status” type of appeal… not everybody likes his game… but there would be a group of cats that really do appreciate it… and even you too acknowledged he was entertaining…
Freaks still dress up and wait in line for the rocky horror picture show. Doesn’t make it a good movie
@beiber u just put 15 players up there thats not a team…u wrote who u thought was the 15 greatest players ever …that happen to have one white person…the whole world KNOW basketball is dominated by blacks that aint sayin shit…Lls…who the fuck says nutrag
Great article for any basketball fan, but especially those of us that watched during his era. He was no where near the top in ranking, but was a pleasure to watch. Thanks for taking me back!
my point was going to lead to the reason ppl are even immortalizing “white chocolate” is because there are so few of his kind. now with that in mind, do yall like him becuz of him or becuz he is rare. think about that.
color this guy black and is he even that special? THAT WAS MY POINT. so ctkennedy b4 u go shooting sumthin down, understand where some1 is coming from. NUTRAAAAAG
AND PLUS, I WASNT SAYING THE BLACKS I LISTED WERE GOING TO BE A ‘ROSTER” WHEN I SED TEAM.
i just meant team in reference to group or party or side
nuttyrag
you’re probably mad that ur so slow u mentioned kg and pippen when they r obviously blacks and by stating that u fueled my point.
@beiber – Color him black, yellow, orange, blue,or whatever and he’d still be sick. He pulled off ridiculous shit nightly. I don’t care if he’s white. There hasn’t been one player since that has captured that entertaining style of play since. I hoped Skip would’ve, but nah.
i know he was good. but my point is that he wouldnt be loveddd so much if he was black becuz he’d jus be some1 remembered but relatively.
ALL YALL know becuz he’s white he is GETTING MORE ATTENTION.
jus like eminem garners special attention cuz he white along wit the fact he really gud at rap.
pure playground style.. white choco!
ginobli would kill at playground since we are talking white guys/black game.
That Kings team was a fun ass team to watch, but Weber and Vlade had something to do with it because they can flat out pass for big guys. Great highlights regardless of what you think of him as a player.
top 15 black players? and white players? why not just players you idiots?!
@beiber newz. why on earth would you bring any sort of race discussion into this post? people like you are the reason “race wars” exist. go blow your racist trumpet elsewhere.
this is a post about a darn good basketball player who brought about a WHOLE new era of excitement to the NBA. he started off a whole sub-culture of basketball and brought playground moves to the NBA.
this is not about race. like @TL says, it doesn’t matter what color he is. this is one post dedicated to someone who changed the game. if you check all of dime’s other posts, i’ll bet you 99% of them are dedicated to kobe, lebron, dwight, shaq, etc….
White Chocolate simply never became an all-star, because though he was fun as hell to watch play… his coaches would disagree. He would try to make some of the wildest, unnecessary plays(like with 29 seconds left in the game with the Kings up 3 and no time off the shotclock attempt an alley hoop pass from 60 feet away to give the other team a chance to tie the game. Or he’d beat Stockton, Kobe, Payton, Kidd of the dribble nonstop, and then end up shooting 2-11 going 1 for 8 from 3.
But he had some of the sickest skills ever, but coaches watching him play like a maniac and the fact that he always had trouble knowing when to shoot and when to pass. He was actually a pass first point guard, but he’d take wild shots from 6 feet behind the 3-point line with 20 seconds left on the shotclock. Also injuries added up in the end.