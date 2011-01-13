We Said It: Jimmer Fredette Is The Best Player In The Country

Jimmer Fredette does not play in a conference with seven ranked teams. Nor does he have the majority of his games nationally televised. He will not wow you with a handle straight from the playgrounds of New York City or Chicago, and his athleticism leaves a lot to be desired.
But the Glen Falls, N.Y., native has emerged as the best player in college basketball.
Fredette is averaging 26.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds for No. 11 Brigham Young, and has five 30+ scoring games, including a 47-point masterpiece against rival Utah Tuesday night.
Don’t make the mistake of saying he can only do this against lesser competition. Fredette dropped 49 at Arizona a season ago, torched Florida for 37 in the first round of the NCAA tournament last year and hit Zona for 33 again this season.
And while Kemba Walker was phenomenal for UConn the first two months, he hasn’t shot above 50 percent since Dec. 8., has only connected on 40 percent of his attempts once in his last five games and is just 8 for his last 32 from three.
Fredette, conversely, has 11-straight games of shooting above 40 percent, has drilled at least two 3s in 10-straight games, and has six games this year in which he’s made over 50 percent of his shots.
It’s hard to say a preseason first-team All-American is flying under the radar, but Fredette is doing just that. But he easily has my vote thus far for Naismith Player of the Year.
What do you think?
Agreed! Love this kids game.
i think you killed your own argument by pointing out how weak his conference is…i mean look who kemba has to play…kemba is better
He is a good player no doubt but who has BYU played this year. Would is numbers be the same if BYU played a Big East Schedule? I am going with Kemba on this one.
The MWC has 3 teams in the top 25 and 2 in the top 10. Jimmer dropped 39 on UNLV (one of the top 25). BYU’s RPI is also third in the country. Plus, we’re only a week or so into conference play so to compare Kemba and Jimmer (on what they’ve done so far) you really have to look at the strength of their respective out-of-conference schedules.
Weak conference?
You come play in New Mexico’s Pit, UNLv thomas and Mack at Sand Diego St, Wyoming at 7,000 feet etc.
Oh I forgot ….You won’t.
Nobody plays out of their comfort zones anymore, especially Big East schools.
Last week the MWC Rpi was rated 4th best, before UNLV’s last loss.
Take your East coast Elitism and cram it.
Why is it Easterners think life does not exist beyond Ohio?
There is a whole big world out here, try it you might like it.
Thank you KZ! While I realize that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, I think our boy Trevor here and whoever agrees with him needs to get real. Fredette is a great player and competitor no doubt about it, and he is probably the best pure shooter in America. But his game simply does not match up to the likes of Kemba Walker, one of the 3 best players in college hoops along with Nolan Smith and Kyle Singler of Duke.
Kemba is the runaway Naismith Player of the Year at this point even if he has been struggling of late. The reason he’s been struggling is because he’s been trying to do to much and carry a group of talented but still young and inexperienced freshman on his back. Look at the Texas game for instance. The majority of that game was a forgettable one for Kemba. But in crunch time, he delivered and buried the game winning shot with 2 seconds to go, which he’s been doing all year. When Calhoun settles him down and Kemba starts letting the game come to him again (like he did early in the season and in Maui in his single handed demolition of Wichita State, Michigan State, and Kentucky) he will show everyone who the best player in college basketball is. Hint…his name isn’t Jimmy Fredette and he doesn’t play for a weak conference. His name is Kemba Walker and he plays for the BEST (by far) conference in America against the best comp on a NIGHTLY BASIS. Kemba shows up on the big stage and deliver’s in crunch time when it matters most. The kid lives for the big moments, and theres no question about his athelticism or NBA potential.
And while Jimmer’s shooting percentage and ppg may be higher at seasons end, lets remember he plays much weaker comp and has the green light to JACK since he is the only legit scorer on a weak team. Sadly, as great a college player as he is, Jimmer is not an NBA prospect. He is 6-2 amd reports claim he can barely touch rim. He does not have the athleticism to guard NBA comp or even BIG EAST comp for that matter, and he cannot create his own shot. 47 vs Utah…37 vs Florida, 49 vs Arizona??? Impressive yes but cmon, were any of those teams ranked at the time? NO! Is that even a legit argument to support Jimmer’s case?
Bottomline here… give me Kemba’s 29 points in the second half and go ahead bucket against Wichita St., his 30 pts and clutch bucket to beat #2 Mich St., his 29 pts in a blowout win against #9 Kentucky, or his bad game and game winner against #12 Texas anyday over Fredettes 47 vs…Utah….
Hype him all you want right now, but this kid is going to make like Adam Morrison, JJ Reddick, and Evan Turner when he gets to the NBA. You don’t need height or athleticism to succeed in the little leagues.
sphatrick:
“Plus, we’re only a week or so into conference play so to compare Kemba and Jimmer (on what they’ve done so far) you really have to look at the strength of their respective out-of-conference schedules.”
@ sphatrick
Wow what a weak argument. First of all UNLV has not been ranked and been sliding down the ranks for weeks now dropping 39 on them doesn’t mean a god damn thing. And UConn’s out of conference schedule thus far includes Wichita St, Mich St, Kentucky, Texas, and Tennesse coming up..ALL OF THEM WINS SO FAR! What does BYU’s include?
The ONLY reason BYU and San Diego St. are ranked so high is because they’ve played weak ass comp and have 1 loss between them! Neither has played a top 25 opponent yet. Oh and by the way, BYU’s one loss came to a UCLA program which is going through perhaps its weakest stretch in program history.
Thanks sphatrick, you did more to support Kemba’s case than Jimmers…
@ aj arizona
Dude your gay shut up
much better scorer than jj or morrison.
I’d have to say, although I love the kids game! Kemba Walker is playing at a higher level right now. He’s put Uconn on his back from the getgo this year!
I never heard of him until this year. But when I looked him up I found that h has been putting in work throughout his career at BYU. I haven’t seen him play yet but I’ll be sure to tune in the next time that BYU is televised.
I have seen Kemba Walker play on three occasions. I wasn’t impressed. If he was playing shooting guard… maybe. But with him running point the amount of shots that he takes is to his team’s detriment. There are good players on the squad but he just doesn’t use them. I’ll be surprised if UCONN makes it past the 1st round with that kind of centralized offense.
Please! You all act like Kemba ONLY plays against Kobe, Jordon and NBA greats. True, Kemba is in a better conference, but conference play has just begun and if you look at the season thus far, UConn has a SOS of 21, while BYU has 25. BYU is #2 RPI and UConn is #5. Seems pretty even to me. They are both great players, but I give the edge to Jimmer. Also most of you bagging on Jimmer have probably never even seen him play. And one more argument, to say Jimmer won’t play as well in the NBA is weak. He may do great and he may not, but the Naismith is about the NCAA, not the NBA.
LOL @ White Mamba… You have no clue about this BYU team.
You say this about Jimmer: “only legit scorer on a weak team.”, yet isn’t Kemba the only legit scorer on UCONN???
Kemba 25.3
Oriakhi 10.9
Napier 9.3
Smith 7.5
Jimmer 26.1
Emery 12.6
Davies 11.2
Hartsock 9.9
Come on man… Kemba is more of an “only legit scorer” than Jimmer on BYU. Also, weak team??? LOL!
Sure, Kemba plays in a stronger conference, but he also has a stronger supporting cast–and he’s not being double teamed starting 40 feet out every time he touches the ball.
To say that Jimmer can’t create his own shot is the least astute observation of the season–Jimmer is hands down the best player in the country at creating shots. They never leave him open and yet his fadeaways, drives, and 35-foot bombs just keep going in.
I love people talking about UCONN’s “Big East Schedule” at this point in the season. They’ve only played 4 Big East teams (losing to two of them, and beating two terrible teams). And in those 4 games, he’s average 24 points on an embarrassing .386 FG% and .222 3pt%.
According to RPI, BYU’s and UCONN’s SOS are almost identical. Factor in the obviously more impressive stats from Jimmer outlined in this article, and the decision is obvious – Jimmer for POY. Kemba lovers can’t use stats to back up their claims.
By the way, you can still use your East Coast bias on this. Jimmer is a New York guy. This pick pleases everybody.
@ Boo Yah
Ohhhhhhh look at me I can look up stats online and pretend I know what I’m talking about….
@ White mamba
“Ohhhhhhh look at me I can look up stats online and pretend I know what I’m talking about….”
Sounds like you’re conceding. Unless you have some kind of facts to back up anything you’re saying.
@ testostyrone
Your obviously a dumbass when it comes to bball so im probably just wasting my energy writing this, but I will nonetheless. Saying Kemba has not been impressive this season is just absurd. Kemba doesn’t run point because they have shabazz to handle the ball which allows Kemba to work off the ball and get open. It’s a centralized offense because Kemba is the leader on a young inexperienced team and against good comp (like Mich St, Kentucky, Pitt, Texas etc etc which BYU never plays) Kemba at times is the only solid experienced decision maker and thus scoring option and has to put the team on his shoulders. Similar to how Kobe takes over for the lakers even if other guys around him can score.
(PAY ATTENTION BOO YAH!!!)
Now, Boo Yah may think I just proved him right, supporting the queer’s argument that Kemba is the “only legit scoring option” on his team like Jimmer. But theres a difference, UConn has other talented scorers around Kemba. They’re just young and their decision making is poor at times so it’s usually better to run the offense through Kemba. BYU on the other hand, just plain does not have any players after Jimmer.
@gustav88
Actually Kemba is being double teamed. Teams have been applying the jordan rules to him since the Kentucky game. But you probably don’t know what that means. The reason Kemba’s numbers have dropped lately is because he has been the focus of teams defenses i.e Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, Texas.
Bottomline to all you BYU fans riding Jimmers shit…I don’t care about Strength of Schedule, RPI comparisons or all that bullshit that all you losers have no idea what it means and only use it as a stat to support your argument. The fact remains that Jimmer and BYU HAVE NOT PLAYED A TOP 25 OPPONENT TO DATE AND DOES NOT HAVE 1 REMAINING ON THEIR SCHEDULE UNLESS UNLV OR NEW MEXICO MAKE IT BACK INTO THE TOP 25. Their schedule is weak, and both Jimmer and BYU are headed no where fast.
This isn’t even an argument. Kemba is a better player period. Maybe if BYU and some of the other sorry basketball teams in the MWC would schedule legit comp on their schedule, then UConn and BYU could go head to head and Kemba would shut down Jimmer to shut everyone up. Ooo you didn’t know…that’s right Kemba is a lock down defender too, another thing Jimmer does not have on his resume. I saw him play in the tourny last year, he couldn’t stay in front of Shawn Bradley…
@ Shawn
Good enough for you???
Don’t but your nose in unless you have something worth while to say
@White mamba is crying like him mom just got slapped (she probably did). No one is saying Kemba isn’t great, but this article isn’t about him. It’s about Jimmer. And last time i checked, BYU plays #6 San Diego St. twice in upcoming weeks….so you look like an idiot telling us about BYU’s schedule. Go cry and hug your picture of Kemba.See you in the tourney.
This was published today on Sports Illustrated:
Unsung Hero: Jackson Emery, G, BYU. While the nation knows Jimmer (Fredette, the prolific scorer and Wooden Award candidate), Cougars fans know that Emery is a three-point threat who leads Mountain West players in steals per game (2.8). BYU wouldn’t be No. 11 in the AP poll without Emery’s complementing Fredette’s skill set in the backcourt.
I’d love to keep coming back to this page and schooling you basketball simpletons but I simply don’t have the time. I’m going to go ahead and self proclaim myself the run away winner of this debate. Just like Kemba is the run away better player than Jimmer, even if Jimmer does win Naismith POY just because the country loves to root for the underdog. Why don’t you guys go read a book, brush up on your vocab so that you can keep up next time…
dear white mamba,
quote:
Bottomline to all you BYU fans riding Jimmers shit…I don’t care about Strength of Schedule, RPI comparisons or all that bullshit that all you losers have no idea what it means and only use it as a stat to support your argument. The fact remains that Jimmer and BYU HAVE NOT PLAYED A TOP 25 OPPONENT TO DATE AND DOES NOT HAVE 1 REMAINING ON THEIR SCHEDULE UNLESS UNLV OR NEW MEXICO MAKE IT BACK INTO THE TOP 25. Their schedule is weak, and both Jimmer and BYU are headed no where fast.
You’re forgetting 2 matchups with SDSU (currently #6 in the nation). Barring SDSU taking a dive in the next week and a half, at least one of those matchups will be against a top 25 team…unless #6 is somehow not in the top 25 anymore… I’m not real good at math but I’m pretty sure 6 is lower than 25…Watch Jimmer and shut up!
@white mamba
You really sound like you haven’t seen jimmer play more than a few minutes on espn sportscenter. You started your argument inferring stats then quickly changed once you realized the stats support jimmer more than Kemba. Byu does have top 10 ranked sdsu on their schedule, or do they not count because they are in the “weak” MWC. Please. I like watching Kemba play, but you need to watch jimmer. Incredible.
White Mamba… Thanks for my daily laugh. I needed that.
Seriously, you have no clue about Jimmer Fredette, so you truly need to stop. Thanks!
@ White mamba
By “run away winner” do you mean you’re going to spout off a bunch of crap and then run away?
And no, what you’ve posted is not good enough. You still haven’t posted anything worth ANY weight. You try to rip on BYU’s schedule, except that BYU and UCONN have played an almost identical SOS. Unless you have a more scientific way of determining how good somebody’s schedule is, maybe it’s better that you “run away” screaming as you realize Kimba’s got nothing on Jimmer, and the national media is finally starting to realize it.
Oh yeah, and I actually do know what SOS and RPI are. Don’t assume that because you don’t know what something is, that nobody else knows what it is. SOS and RPI are a huge part of what the selection committee uses to determine seedings for the NCAA tournament. 25% of the RPI is team winning %, 50% is opponents’ winning %, and 25% is opponents’ opponents’ winning %. Strength of schedule is 2/3 opponents’ winning % and 1/3 opponents’ opponents’ winning %.
So yeah, I’ll use this established, respected method of determining a team’s SOS than some dude on the internet telling me, “NO!! SERIOUSLY!! UCONN HAS PLAYED A MUCH HARDER SCHEDULE.”
Okay, now you can “run away”.
To the fool who said that BYU has not played a top 25 team and does not have 1 on their schedule unless UNM or UNLV jump up, you are mistaken.
UNLV was top 25 when BYU beat them at Las Vegas. UNLV probably will be ranked again by the end of the year. SDSU is currently ranked 6th in the country and they play BYU soon (a week or two).
You are completely ignorant so please limit your comments to rah, rah stuff for UCONN — don’t pretend to know anything about BYU’s schedule, past or present.
“…and only use it as a stat to support your argument.”
Did that make anybody else laugh? Let’s not let all these facts get in the way, guys!!!!
@whitemamba,ect. Actually, UNLV was ranked in quite a few polls when BYU played them. The reason they’re no longer ranked is because Jimmer destroyed them. And they DEFINITELY HAVE ANOTHER TOP 25 OPPONENT ON THEIR SCHEDULE. SDSU IS RANKED 6th IN THE COUNTRY and they still play them TWICE.
I actually HAVE watched both teams and I don’t know who’s better. Both have really impressed me. And both were at the USA team training camp this past summer playing against NBA talent. So no one can say they know how Jimmer will do in the NBA- especially when Stephen Curry and Chauncey Billups have both given him props. Yeah Jimmer’s not a great leaper though he has dunked this season. But neither is Steve Nash.
I think UCONN probably has played a better non-conference schedule but that’s really tough to judge. I mean Tennesee? We can’t even tell how good they are. They destroyed Pitt and Memphis but lose to three “automatic wins” on their schedule. BYU played an entire month of their schedule away from home.
You’re only real reason for saying Jimmer’s worse is HE GOES TO A SMALLER SCHOOL THAT YOU BARELY KNOW THEREFORE HE MUST BE INFERIOR. Well that was the Stephen Curry argument and then Davidson wrecked in the NCAA tournament.
Don’t have another top 25 team on their schedule? They play San Diego State twice and they’re top 10.
Your argument to Boo Yah that Kemba has players around him made zero sense. In fact it was so dumb it made me laugh.
Obviously you’re the one that doesn’t understand RPI (record vs sos), SOS, or any of the other index ratings. Maybe you should put your nose in a book and learn what these things mean and how they correlate. Or you can keep riding Kemba’s dick.
@ White Mama – er – White Mamba:
So, you don’t think San Diego State counts as a top 20 team? I’m just sayin’ because it looks like BYU gets to play them at least twice more this year – probably 3 times in the MWC tournament. Oh, and BTW, the Big East is as weak in basketball as it is in football – honestly, why was UCONN even in a BCS bowl?
You keep running circles around your own argument – one minute Kemba’s better because he has a worse supporting cast and he’s carrying his team, and the next, Jimmer’s worse because he’s got a worse supporting cast and he’s carrying his whole team. Which is it dude?
While I understand where white mamba is coming from, I completely disagree with his assessment of BYU, Jimmer, and the MWC. First of all, let’s get one thing straight: the kid is legit. I don’t care what conference you play in, the kid has game. Secondly, the MWC is a much better conference than people give it credit for. It is across the board much better this year than it ever has been. Thirdly, even if UNLV and UNM aren’t in the top 25, they are still VERY dangerous teams especially at their place. Is that to say there aren’t places like that in the Big East? No, of course not. But what Big East team would willingly go to the likes of SDSU, UNLV, UNM, or BYU? Finally, Kemba is a good player, so is Jimmer. Jimmer is by far and away the best pure shooter I have ever seen. Will he go far and away in the NBA? Maybe, maybe not. But the kid has a lot of intangibles that not many other players in the country have. I don’t think that there’s any way to separate these two except let’s wait to see what happens when conference schedules are finished and what they do in the tournament. That will be the tell all.
Oh, and white mamba, get your facts straight: BYU does play a top 25 team TWICE this season (SDSU) still…scratch that, top 6 team. Assuming UNM and UNLV take care of business, the MWC could have four top 25 teams. That’s nothing to sneeze at.
Where did White Mamba go? I was hoping he’d come back to drop some more dimes of knowledge on us.
Maybe he’s taking his own advice and studying vocab because his posts need it.
I guess he got tired of schooling us basketball “simpletons”. What a joke.
[statsheet.com]
Scoring Efficiency – Fredette
Perimeter Shooting – Fredette
Free Throw Shooting – Fredette
Playmaking/Distributing – Fredette
Rebounding – Walker
Defense – Walker
Athleticism – Walker
Competition – (EVEN) (BYU’s RPI rating = 0.667, UCONN RPI rating = 0.660)
I’d love to be at their NBA workouts in June when they go head-to-head! Most mocks have Fredette still going in the 2nd round, but I think his shooting ability will be too enticing for teams in the late-first.
@White mamba
are you blind? have you ever watched BYU play? Saying they have no other scores besides Fredette is absurd. He is way good and does bring the team up a ton with his scoring ability, but watch a game. Jackson Emery can score pretty dang good as well. Kemba Walker is a freak at the game yes, but you can’t say he’s got the award hands down. Watch Jimmer Fredette play this year and tell me he’s terrible. He’s not, sorry dude, but watch and learn. UNLV and SDSU are good dang teams. Both of those teams have beaten some good teams. And you don’t care about SOS? Okay then, UCONN plays no one, cuz it apparently is all a big hoax. They are just about equal and analysts who know what theyre doing cuz it’s been there job know what they are talking about when they put those together. You don’t. You are blinded like nearly every fan of everything. Get an open mind and get some glasses. If Big East would try playing a team from over in the west, they’d be dang suprised. Since they never do, then don’t give me crap about ‘oh, we play texas and notre dame and pittsburgh. play our teams and you might find out they are just as good with players like Fredette. Kemba Walker probably will win POY award, but that doesn’t mean he’s 10 times better than Jimmer. Jimmer is one of the best in the country. and for a side note- he can dunk. He’ll do just fine in the NBA, it’ll just take time for him to adjust and to be able to play with them, so don’t say crap about that either. When you’re players can put up numbers like Fredette can, then you can say all you want, but fact is, no one else in the country can. If Fredette was just a scorer on a wasteful team, then I’m sure there would be more people from other teams with the same situation. Too bad there aren’t, cuz Fredette happens to be that good. So yes, you are right on a lot with Kemba, but wrong with nearly everything with Fredette. Watch him play and learn from him, you could use it. A lot. Thank you for your thoughts though. I’m sure many are getting a good kick out of it. Peace out.
@White mamba
sorry for the double, just read it twice cuz it’s right and important to know.
white mamba…
you are absolutely ridiculously uneducated on the topic of basketball, and to make it worse you are in complete denial.
You make argument after argument, people provide LOGICAL REBUTALLS based on actual evidence (not like you – just spewing your opinion), and then your response to their argument is always “you’re gay”, “you’re a queer”, “I don’t care about stupid facts like RPI and SOS”
Bottom line… I declare you runaway loser and the sad thing is, if you had a brain or any knowledge, you could actually make a good argument for Kemba Walker because he is close to Jimmer as best player.
Kemba is a lot like Sherron Collins without Cole Aldrich…not good enough
I coud be wrong, but that’s what it seems like. Jimmer is one of those guys who just gets the ball in the hoop and its natural that people dont appreciate that because no one ever does.
Interesting comparison – both guards are good, and they both have played the same opponent – South Florida, one of those super difficult Big East conference members.
Both games went to Overtime, UCONN played the game at Home, BYU was a neutral site in TX
Kemba Walker – 24pts (9/11 from the FT line),8reb, 4ast, 2stl, 0 blk, 2 TO – 7/18 39% from the field – 1/5 3pt
Jimmer Fredette – 32pts (8/8 from the FT line), 3reb, 4ast, 5 stl, 1 block, 2 TO – 10/25 40% from the field – 4/8 3pt
After watching film on both guards, i’d take Jimmer Fredette if I had to choose one. His range is unreal – he can make shots from anywhere on the floor, and he can create his own shot almost effortlessly.
Uhhhhh…
The “season” just started. Kemba hasn’t played a Big East schedule yet this year either…
I heard Jimmer grew up playing against prison inmates. That is bad-ASS. I’m going with Jimmer.
Dear Mrs. Walker,
Just curious. WHY did you choose the screen name of ‘white mamba?’ Wouldn’t something like ‘UCONNmom’ or ‘Kembaskrew’ have more zing to it?
White Mamba,
Because you have never seen BYU play a game, don’t know what SOS or RPI means (or how it factors into the committees decision for seeding/ranking), have no idea that SDSU is a top 10 team, etc. I assume that you have left the board but continue to lurk it, hoping that another idiot comes on here to justify what you’re saying. Now, because your basketball IQ is so bad and several people have already told you that, I can’t really add more to what’s been said by everyone else because your incompetence regarding basketball is so obvious that it defeats all of your own arguments (without anyone really needing to say anything). But the Humanities major in me just has to attack you for telling all of us that we need to “brush up on our vocab” so that we can keep up with you…Seriously? THIS coming from the same moron that said that he is going to “self proclaim myself” the victor of the debate? Look, I know this is a basketball thread but are you really going to talk to us about obtaining a better vocabulary and grammar? Also, you constantly write things like “your gay”–I’ll leave the stupidity of your “argument” completely out of this and just say that you don’t even understand English. For example, “your” is possessive (i.e. “your cup, your friend, etc.”, you are meaning to say “you’re gay”, as in the contraction of “you are”…the best example is “you’re an idiot, White Mamba.”
So if we need to brush up on our vocabulary to speak with you because the language that you speak is Dumb Ass, then yes, I agree, because that’s (<– that's another one of those contractions that I was talking about earlier) clearly a language that few on this thread (besides you) have mastered.